‘123456’ was again the most used password in Brazil in 2021; see list – link

Brazilians love the password “123456”

Even with the mega-leakage of data at the beginning of the year, Brazilians still seem not to be aware of basic digital security practices. NordPass password management service released the 200 most common combinations in 2021 – and they’re a plateful for hackers, criminals and other digital scammers.

Once again, “123456” was the most used password in 2021. Among the top 10 positions, eight are obvious numerical combinations, while the other two don’t seem to offer any great difficulties either: “password” and “Brazil”.

The national results, however, are not far from the global results. The 50 country search also has “123456” at the top of the list. Among the first 10 passwords, eight are also number combinations. The others are “password” and “qwerty”.

See below the 10 most used passwords in 2021:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. Brazil

4. 12345

5. 102030

6. password

7. 12345678

8. 1234

9. 10203

10. 123123

Learn how to protect your password

Create a strong password: They must be at least eight characters long, involving uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols;

Change password regularly: By constantly changing passwords, you protect yourself from problems in the event of a leak;

Do not reuse passwords: The password works like a big keyring and each door must have its own key. The recommendation is that the passwords of different services are also different from each other. If one of them leaks, other services are not compromised;

Do not repeat patterns when renewing a service’s password: If the old password is “[email protected]”, don’t change it to “[email protected]”. This is a way to prevent criminals from detecting your creation pattern if both passwords are leaking;

Do not make sequential combinations: As the list shows, sequences like “1234” and “abcd” are not recommended. These patterns are the most obvious and are the first to enter cybercriminals’ attempts.