$140 billion in sales, Solana failure, and more issues that will move the crypto market today

Amidst another profit-taking day, cryptocurrencies lose approximately $140 billion in market value with Bitcoin (BTC) trading in the region of $48,000. Amid fears that the cryptoactive could retest the $42,000 level reached last weekend, investors seek refuge in yields with DeFi platforms.

No relevant market facts are behind the new drop, which, according to experts, is considered natural for cryptocurrencies, known for their volatility. According to cryptocurrency analyst and angel investor Vinícius Terranova, the price of Bitcoin fell below a support line that had been respected since March 2020, during the crash of the markets by Covid-19, which points to a greater level of uncertainty about the movement of the asset in the short term.

Tasso Lago, manager of private cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move, points out that “our most important supports are at US$46,554 and US$42,600”. Support is a price zone with the highest amount of buy orders.

Today’s settlement hits the rest of the crypts harder. While the BTC trades down 1.2%, to $48,428, the Ethereum (ETH), which had been less volatile, gives 4.9% this morning, and goes to $4,102. Already its rival Solana (SOL) retreats 5.7% after a network failure yesterday afternoon.

In the top 10, the worst result is that of XRP (XRP), which registered a loss of 9%, to US$ 0.84. The performance of Tezos (XTZ), number 44 in the ranking, disappoints with a correction of 11% after a price spike following the announcement of adoption by game developer Ubisoft.

A handful of altcoins operate in positive terrain, led by the crypto project for the Internet of Things called IoTeX (IOTX), which is up 10.5%. Near (NEAR) amends the second day of strong gains with a jump of 7.4%, slightly more than the 6.9% of the CEL token, from the Celsius Network (CEL) lending and income platform.

According to market monitor DappRadar, investors are depositing more crypto-assets into decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols this week, on the move in search of yields amid falling markets. In three days, the amounts invested in this type of financial product rose from US$ 133.5 billion to US$ 142.3 billion.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:04 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $48,428.32 -1.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,119.04 -4.6% Binance Coin (BNB) $578.80 -2.4% Solana (SOL) $177.33 -5.4% Cardano (ADA) $1.30 -5.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.135585 +10.5% Near (NEAR) $9.85 +7.4% Celsius Network (CEL) $3.85 +6.9% Qty (QNT) $168.91 +10.4% Olympus (OHM) $516.00 +11.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Radix (XRD) US$ 0.246556 -14.1% Tezos (XTZ) $4.68 -10.5% OKB (OKB) US$23.99 -9.5% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.843823 -8.6% Chainlink (LINK) $19.80 -8.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 52.31 -4.71% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 64.02 -4.54% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 68.70 -6.37% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 16.80 -5.61% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.80 +6.66%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (10):

Solana suffers attack and validators criticize network

Solana, Ethereum’s blockchain rival known for its speed, experienced severe slowdowns on Thursday afternoon (9th) with a 75% cut in its transaction processing capacity, which dropped from 2,000 to less than 500 transactions per second.

The reason would have been a DDoS attack against validators (nodes) in the network. A DDoS attack is an offensive that overloads servers to the point where they run out of processing power until they stop working, usually via botnets accessing a particular web address en masse.

“The Solana network is being overloaded with DDoS attacks that clog the network, causing delays,” the NFT platform Blockasset, which runs on Solana, said in a statement.

At night, when the problem had apparently already been resolved, controllers of companies that work on validating the data that travels on the Solana network complained that this was the second failure of the blockchain in 2021. In September, another coordinated attack brought down the network for several times. hours.

“I’m trying to attract these market makers and traders, but they just lose a lot of confidence when the knots fall and they don’t know why,” said Daffy Durairaj, co-founder of a trading platform that runs on Solana, according to the CoinDesk website.

Senate to vote on PLs that regulate cryptocurrencies next week

The Senate will meet next Wednesday (15) to vote on the Bills on the regulation of cryptocurrencies that are being processed at the House, Senator Irajá Abreu (PSD-GO) said yesterday during a hearing at the Economic Affairs Committee of the Federal Senate .

The congressman also indicated that the bill approved in the Chamber this week will be considered by the Senate soon, and that eventually all bills on the matter should be unified, taking as a reference the one that proves more mature.

“These are related matters, at some point one project may be joined to the other – that project that the majority understood to be the most mature and that could contribute to the activity of cryptoactives”, stated Irajá.

PL 2303/15, approved by the Chamber, provides for the regulation, by a federal government agency, of the provision of virtual asset services in Brazil.

According to the text, legal entities that perform services such as exchange, on behalf of third parties, of virtual currencies for national or foreign currency will be considered as providers of virtual assets; exchange between one or more virtual assets; transfers from them; custody or administration, even if of control instruments; and participation in financial services and provision of services related to the offer by an issuer or sale of virtual assets.

Parfin raises BRL 34 million in new investment and aims to expand

Parfin, fintech specializing in the custody, trading and management of crypto-assets for institutional clients, raised BRL 34 million in a new investment round led by global venture capital fund Valor Capital Group. The amount will be used in the expansion of the team, mainly in hiring for the technology area.

“The amounts raised are essential for the company’s expansion, as well as for the development of new products and solutions for the digital assets market, which include solutions for the expansion of services linked to decentralized finance (DeFi), support for new blockchain protocols with staking, and in the coming months solutions to facilitate instant exchange between digital assets, in particular central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and also stablecoins”, says Marcos Viriato, CEO of Parfin.

In November, Parfin announced a partnership with the Danish company Sepior to offer custody of digital assets with MPC technology to act as custodian of digital assets and offer a technological solution for customers wishing to take custody of cryptoactives.

South Korea bans cryptocurrency transfers to anonymous wallets

The South Korean government has established a new rule for cryptocurrency brokers with a presence in the country that prevents the transfer of digital assets to anonymous wallets such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet, among others. Under the new rule, exchanges can only authorize withdrawals destined for platforms that verify the user’s identity.

The requirement already applies to the main Korean cryptocurrency exchanges, in practice preventing most users from buying digital assets with won on licensed platforms and sending them to decentralized finance platforms (DeFi), such as Uniswap PancakeSwap, or NFTs, such as to OpenSea.

According to reports in the Korean press, the standard comes into effect for all brokers operating in the sector from March 25, 2022.

