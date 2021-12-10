2022 IPVA for used cars is expected to increase up to 24.8%; see simulations by model – Business

Usually, the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) tends to reduce from one year to the next for those who keep the same vehicle, given the devaluation of the car. But in 2022, consumers will experience a reverse phenomenon.

The still impaired supply of new vehicles due to the stoppage of automakers and the lack of materials, combined with the high demand for cars due to the economic recovery, led the used car to an atypical appreciation.

Survey made by Northeast Diary based on the Fipe Table and data from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) shows that some of the best-selling cars in 2019 had valuation of up to 24.8% between 2020 and 2021. In some cases, used ones are worth even more than the price paid at the dealership exit.

This appreciation must reach consumers’ pockets at the time of payment of the annual tax. The difference in the amount paid between this year and next year can reach up to BRL 730.56 in the analyzed models, considering the 3.5% rate applied in 2021.

tax increase

The prices of the 10 best-selling cars in 2019 were analyzed according to Fenabrave, comparing the values ​​in the Fipe Table in December 2020 and December 2021.

The simulation considers the 3.5% rate applied in Ceará for standard passenger cars in 2021. According to the State Finance Department (Sefaz), there will be no rate increase next year. Sought, the Pasta did not comment on the increase in the absolute value of the tax.

Last year, an HB20 1.6 Flex with mechanical gear cost R$ 47,054. In the same period this year, the value of the same model rose to R$ 62,571, an increase of 24.8%. The IPVA paid in 2021 was BRL 1,646.89 and would be BRL 2,189.99 in 2022.

The biggest nominal increase in tax value by the simulation was the Corolla Altis 2.0 Flex automatic transmission. The car went from BRL 97,122 to BRL 117,995 and the tax increase would be BRL 730.56, going from BRL 3,399.27 in 2021 to BRL 4,129.83 in 2022.

Ka 1.0 Flex was the one with the smallest difference in the amount of tax to be paid, which was R$ 1,382.33 and is now R$ 1,694.81 in the simulation.

Check simulation

Appreciation of used cars

The coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (IPC) at Fipe, Guilherme Moreira, explains that the pandemic has brought about an unusual market behavior in the last two years. By 2020, both supply and demand dropped dramatically as a result of factory closures and social isolation measures.

Guilherme Moreira Fipe’s IPC coordinator In 2021 there was great confusion because economic activity resumes, many car exchanges were postponed to 2020. There was a repressed demand in 2021 and a totally unregulated production due to lack of parts, without being able to produce new cars

According to the product marketing and branding manager at Webmotors, Giovanna Miranda, the greater demand in 2021 is explained by a greater number of customers valuing individual to collective transport.

“We ran several surveys that showed that, due to the pandemic, we increasingly had customers who valued having their own vehicle for mobility and safety. This boosted the search for customers a lot”, he says.

The lower presence of new cars and the price increase in this category pushed up the price of used cars, which absorbed demand. “There is a Accumulated inflation of more than 30% appreciation, depending a lot on the model. This obviously reflects on the IPVA that falls on the price of the car”, he says.

most valued cars

According to a survey by Webmotors, the most sought after models in Brazil – and which, consequently, had greater appreciation – were Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen T-Cross, Citroën Aircross and Fiat Fiorino. The Webmotors valuation index takes into account a comparison between the prices traded on the website and the Fipe Table.

Most valued Brazil % vs FIPE TOYOTA YARIS 54.44% VOLKSWAGEN T-CROSS 53.71% CITROON AIRCROSS 52.14% FIAT FIORINO 48.86% HYUNDAI TUCSON 48.04%

Most devalued Brazil % vs FIPE FIAT GRAND SIENA -30.58% VOLKSWAGEN FOX -29.13% PEUGEOT 5008 -28.04% NISSAN FRONTIER -27.39%

Most valued Northeast % vs FIPE VOLKSWAGEN POLO 49.98% NISSAN KICKS 47.39% TOYOTA COROLLA 44.26% HONDA HR-V 42.38% PRISM CHEVROLET 38.85%

Most devalued Northeast % vs FIPE MONTANA CHEVROLET -26.89% RENAULT KWID -22.75% NISSAN FRONTIER -13.55% CHEVROLET S10 -12.83% NISSAN LEAF -12.11%

Is it worth selling?

For Guilherme Moreira, the time is ripe for the sale of used cars, but only if the owner is not interested in buying another vehicle. In this case, it is even possible to escape from the IPVA depending on the negotiation with the buyer.

“If you have to buy another one, it doesn’t matter. It’s worth selling a car if you don’t use a lot and the car is leaning over it’s a great deal, in some cases you can sell the car for more than what you paid for. But if you have to replace it, what you buy will also be expensive”, he points out.

Giovanna Miranda highlights that the trend of higher prices for used cars should continue at least until the end of the first half of 2022.