21 airlines and 591 passengers fined in six days in Portugal

Nearly 10,000 vehicles were inspected at land borders, giving rise to 26 administrative offenses for lack of a recovery test or certificate.

Twenty-one airlines and 591 passengers were fined at Portuguese airports in the first six days of disembarking with a negative covid-19 test or recovery certificate, the Portuguese Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed to Lusa this Wednesday.

Since December 1st, all passengers arriving in Portugal by air are required to present a negative test to covid-19 or recovery certificate upon arrival.

In a balance of the first six days of this measure to contain the increase in the number of covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI) told Lusa that the PSP and the SEF inspected 186,267 passengers and 1,985 flights, which resulted in 591 administrative infractions .

Airlines that transport passengers without a negative covid-19 test incur a fine of between 20,000 and 40,000 euros per passenger, and travelers are also subject to administrative offenses for not presenting a test on arrival, which can be fined between 300 and 800 euros .

Of the 591 infraction notices, 403 were raised by the PSP, which controls passengers from flights originating in the Schengen area, and 188 by the SEF, which supervises travelers from countries outside the Schengen area (outside Europe).



Passengers on domestic flights, children under 12 years old and crews, as well as those who present a certificate of recovery from the disease for less than six months are exempt from mandatory tests, PCR or rapid.

The MAI also indicates that the 591 administrative offenses include six foreigners who were refused entry into the country for not having presented a test on arrival, since only Portuguese citizens, foreigners residing in the airport are allowed to carry out the test at the airport. Portugal and diplomatic staff.

According to the MAI, 21 airlines were fined for having transported passengers without a negative covid-19 test or recovery certificate, with most of these companies having transported people from Europe.

MAI data also show that a covid-19 diagnostic test was carried out at airports for passengers who entered the country without this document.

Almost 10,000 vehicles inspected at land borders

At land borders, also since December 1st, citizens from countries outside the European Union and from EU countries considered to be at red or dark red risk need a negative test or recovery certificate to enter Portugal.

Citizens from EU countries considered to be at low or moderate risk must carry a vaccination, test or recovery certificate to enter Portugal.

Until December 6, the GNR and the Aliens and Borders Service carried out 945 random inspection operations at land borders to ensure that tests were carried out for covid-19, according to the MAI.

Within the scope of these operations, 8,652 light vehicles, merchants and motorcycles, 294 public transport and two trains were inspected, which gave rise to 26 administrative offenses for lack of a test or recovery certificate. The MAI also mentions that 262 diagnostic tests were carried out at the land borders with covid-19.

Mainland Portugal has been in a state of calamity since December 1st due to the increase in the number of covid-19 cases and these border rules are in force until January 9th, 2022.

