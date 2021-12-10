‘4 months of a lot of history’

Jojo Todynho is engaged!

The singer told on social networks that she was proposed in marriage today by military man Lucas Souza, with whom she has been dating for four months.

“Obviously I said yes, for sure he’s the man I want to share every moment, dream, etc… I love you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jojo also told the story of how the two met in Tulum, Mexico: she saw him first, but she didn’t talk to Lucas thinking he was a foreigner. So he approached and asked for a photo, because he accompanied Jojo on the reality show “A Fazenda”. The singer wasted no time: she asked for a kiss right away!

She didn’t plan on revealing that she was dating, but had to take over the relationship last month after the information leaked: she posted a photo with Lucas on a private account for just 100 people, and one of them shared the image.

In videos posted on Instagram Stories, the singer complained: “In innocence, I posted [as fotos] on the private profile, which has 100 people. People I like, people I have personal contact with. I didn’t think it would leak. This proves that I have to stay further and further away from others.”

According to the newspaper “Extra”, Lucas joined the Armed Forces in January of last year, in Curitiba, his hometown. He is also a civil engineering student.