6 Habits to Lower Blood Glucose Naturally

Our bodies need glucose for energy. Despite this, excess can be a major health risk and increase your chances of getting diabetes. The increase in blood glucose is closely related to lifestyle habits, such as physical inactivity and unbalanced diets.

Today in Brazil, more than 8.9% of the population has diabetes. Symptoms of excess sugar in the body go unnoticed by many Brazilians. Therefore, having healthy habits and having regular exams are two precautions that can help prevent the disease.

Tips for Lowering Blood Glucose

To help you take better care of your body’s health, we’ve put together 6 tips that can help you lower your blood glucose levels. See below:

1 – macronutrient consumption: Basically, the foods we consume have three macronutrients, being carbohydrates, proteins and fats. The combination between them is a way to slow down digestion and decrease blood glucose spikes.

two – eat more fruit: it is very common to see people ingesting fruits only when drinking juices. However, the ideal is to consume the fruit itself. This helps in lowering blood sugar.

3 – increase the consumption of vegetables: We always hear about the importance of a meal rich in vegetables. When it comes to lowering blood glucose, vegetables are also allies.

4 – D vitamin: due to social isolation and the short exposure to the sun during the Covid-19 pandemic, many Brazilians had reduced levels of vitamin D in the body. In addition to the sun, the vitamin can be found in foods such as sardines and mushrooms. Bet on them!

5 – do physical activity: having a healthy routine requires more body care. And physical activity is essential. Find some practice that gives you pleasure and include this habit in your routine.

6 – drink a lot of water: water consumption is also important in blood glucose control. The recommended average consumption is 2 liters per day.