The end of the year has arrived and along with Christmas, supper, presents and New Year’s Eve, comes the Mega-Sena da Virada. If you’re here and you’re tired of always betting and never winning a dollar, stay until the end! Today we have 6 tips for those who are going to play at Mega-Sena da Virada. Get ready as your chances of winning a jackpot will increase!

First, we don’t take anything from the beyond. Basically, we’ve grouped tips from the site. infomoney. In which, in the magazine, the mathematician Munir W. Niss identified the similarities in the lottery results.

Thus, the scholar created techniques on how to use mathematics to your advantage when placing your bet. In addition, he claims that he has already managed to hit the Mega-Sena 40 times following his own game “scheme”. Enough of beating around the bush and let’s go!

6 tips that anyone who will play at Mega Sena da Virada should consider before placing their bets:

1. First of all, numbers with a 9 or 0 end come out very little. So it’s good to avoid choosing multiple numbers with this sequence;

2. Then, the tens 01, 02, 03, 11, 22, 44, 55, 48 and 57 come out little;

3. Also, don’t play numbers in a row;

4. Meanwhile, don’t play on numbers that are on the same vertical line;

5. After that, divide the card into four quadrants and distribute your game among them;

6. Finally, always play the same amount of odd and even tens. That’s because, at Mega-Sena, 81% of the draws have the following scheme: 3 even and 3 odd numbers or 4 even and 2 odd numbers, or vice versa.

About the Mega-Sena da Virada

This year, the special contest promises the biggest prize in history: around R$350 million. If no one guesses the six tens, the prize is split between the five-number guesses, and so on. The value of the prize filled the eyes of Brazilians, who are already filling the lottery outlets.

Anyone who wants to test their luck on the last day of the year and make a special feat, the specific wheel to play in the Mega-Sena da Virada is already available at 13 thousand lotteries spread across the country. It is always good to remember that it is also possible to make a game over the internet. It is necessary to dial from six to 15 numbers among the 60 available on the card – but the player can still let the system choose the numbers through the little surprise.

And let’s play the math: if only one player hits the numbers and applies all the money received – the R$ 350 million in savings – the income will be R$ 1.5 million per month. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50. Players can also increase their chances of winning by placing group bets through Bolão Caixa: just fill in the appropriate field on the ticket, or ask the lottery attendant.

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @portal6noticias and stay on top of all the news!