6 tips that everyone looking to lose weight should follow

The struggle to lose weight is a reality for thousands of people daily, but it is essential to pay attention to some tips to reach the goal in a healthy way and avoid the dreaded ‘rebound effect’.

After all, there is no point in making an effort to reduce measures and get sick.

Here’s some fundamental advice from a professor at Harvard Medical School for getting thinner and healthier.

1. Pay attention to restrictions

Radically reducing calorie intake can end up causing inconveniences for the body, such as slowing down metabolism.

According to the head of medicine and professor of medicine at Harvard, Joann Manson, the slower the system is, the more complicated it will be to lose measurements.

2. Select ingredients better

Choosing plant-based foods that are rich in fiber, such as beans, peas, soybeans, grains in general, corn and wheat, is an excellent choice for a beneficial diet.

Choosing ‘unhealthy’ ingredients also interferes with changes in the intestine, brain and hormones, in addition to making weight loss difficult.

3. Depriving yourself can be dangerous

Despite being on a diet, it is still necessary to eat your favorite dishes, sometimes and in moderation, of course.

Totally depriving yourself of everything you like, considering it too caloric, is a great trigger for easily giving up on the plan.

Balance is critical at this stage. Good advice is to set aside one day a week to savor what you like best, but don’t go overboard.

4. Exercises are essential

Losing weight is math: when eating low amounts of calories and still burning calories throughout the day, the body fat index gives way, falling.

What’s more, regular exercise is great for improving blood circulation, strengthening the immune system, lowering the risk of heart disease, and strengthening bones.

5. Measuring the body during the process is important, but let go of the scale

At the beginning of all treatments to lose weight, it is essential to carry out body measurements to analyze the results. But be careful: don’t get attached to the scale numbers.

Especially when we’re in the gym, weight can fool us, since good mass gain is heavier and stronger than fat weight, making us believe that we’re stagnant with the same amount of negative mass.

Another piece of advice: the mirror is the best scale.

6. Drinking water is an excellent choice

Simply drinking more water during the day can be a wonderful decision to help anyone who wants to lose weight.

Not only because water is calorie-free and helps keep your stomach full, but it also increases your metabolism, thus burning calories.

Furthermore, it ensures the proper functioning of the intestine, digestion and even hydration of the muscles, making the treatment even easier.

Disclaimer: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.