60% of emergency room visits at the CHN are related to flu.

About 60% of emergency room visits Hospital Complex of Niterói, a member of DASA, (adult and pediatric) are related to the flu, a volume of 180 cases in adults and 80 pediatric cases. “It is essential that the entire population get vaccinated against the flu (influenza). Flu vaccination is even more important in the pandemic, as it will reduce the circulation of influenza, preventing outbreaks and increasing emergency care, making it easier for health professionals to deal with Covid cases”, explain Alex Sander Ribeiro, manager of the CHN Emergency Complex.

Vaccination

According to the Niterói Health Department, the flu vaccine remains available in all Regional Polyclinics, in the modules of the Family Medical Program (FMP) and in the Basic Health Units (UBS). The application of doses takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm, in the immunization rooms of health facilities. The entire population over 6 months of age can be vaccinated.

Bedridden elderly and people with severe mobility difficulties who are part of the priority group can schedule a flu vaccination through the link https://forms.gle/9yUwwuu7x5Tn8ceX8 to receive the vaccine at home. The user must register at the electronic address by filling out a questionnaire stating full name, date of birth, gender, CPF, address, health condition of the person to be vaccinated and telephone number for contact.

Documents

To receive the dose, people over 6 months of age must attend health facilities carrying their identity card, CPF and vaccination card.

Check vaccination sites

Sergio Arouca Polyclinic, Vital Brazil; Barreto Polyclinic; Itaipu Regional Polyclinic; Carlos Antônio da Silva Regional Polyclinic, São Lourenço; Regional Polyclinic of Fonseca; Piratininga Regional Polyclinic; Regional Polyclinic of Largo da Batalha and Regional Polyclinic of Engenhoca.

Basic Health Units (UBS): Morro do Estado, Santa Bárbara, Engenhoca.

Family Doctor Program (FMP) by regions: Oceanic Region – Cafubá III, Engenho do Mato and Várzea das Moças. Praias da Baía – Jurujuba, Preventório II, Souza Soares, Viradouro, Cavalão, Ponta D’areia, Vital Brazil. North 1 – Caramujo, Jonathas Botelho, Teixeira de Freitas. North 2 – Baldeador, Ilha da Conceição, Maruí, Vila Ipiranga. Pendotiba – Cantagalo, Grota II, Ititioca, Matapaca.













