‘A Fazenda 13’: web suggests an intimate relationship between Sthe and Dynho; watch video | celebrities

The relationship between Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves in “A Fazenda 13” caught the attention of Internet users this Thursday (9) on social networks.

A video of the participants in the tree house went viral on Twitter. Covered by a duvet, Sthe and Dynho spend time near the dancer’s genitals. The scene drew attention from the web, which speculated a possible Sthe Matos masturbation in Dynho.

“Dynho and Sthe went overboard,” analyzed a netizen. “I have the impression that Dynho was beating a cake playing in parts of Sthe. They think that the public is a sucker and blind, it’s not possible”, complained a fan of the reality show. “What’s going on here in Aiai, these two… When it’s not in the pool and under the covers. It catches fireooooooooooooo,” wrote another.

It is worth remembering that Mirella ended her marriage to Dynho after the dancer’s proximity to the Bahia woman in confinement gained strength. Victor Igoh, Sthe’s ex-fiancé, also couldn’t stand the scenes and ended the engagement while the influencer remains confined.

