‘A Fazenda’: Record does not show Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos moving quilts | Television



Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves move duvets in the tree house – Reproduction

Posted 10/12/2021 08:35 | Updated 12/10/2021 08:38

Rio – This Thursday’s edition of “A Fazenda 13” was marked by the elimination of Mileide Mihaile, but also by the public’s expectation that the reality show would show the scenes in which Dynho Alves and Shte Matos move the duvet in the tree house . However, Record didn’t show anything that happened between the two.

In the scenes that circulate on the internet, Sthe and Dynho appear alone, lying in the tree house sharing the same quilt, which was continually moving. It’s not possible to know what the two were doing under the comforter, but internet fans speculate that they were sexual acts.

MC Mirella, ex-wife of Dynho Alves, commented on the scene on Twitter. “Damn the blankets stirred,” he wrote. Then, the funkeira said that she was more and more certain of the decision to ask for a divorce. “Today I woke up with real lightness and the certainty of my choices and decisions”.

Both Sthe and Dynho were compromised when they entered “The Farm”. Sthe was engaged to digital influencer Victor Igoh while Dynho was married to MC Mirella. Victor Igoh and Mirella felt uncomfortable with Dynho and Sthe’s close relationship. MC Mirella announced that he had filed for divorce even though Dynho was still confined and Victor Igoh also announced the end of his engagement to Sthe while still on the reality show.