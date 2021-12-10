A man dreams of numbers and wins BRL 19 million in the lottery

Winner played in the “Set for Life” raffle (Getty Images)

Man wins R$19.2 million in lottery after dreaming of numbers

Lucky has played the same sequence for years

case happened in australia

Who has never dreamed of numbers and heard that classic “play the lottery, that’s luck” from someone? For a man in Australia, the superstition not only worked, it earned him a jackpot of $4.8 million.

The resident of the small town Edwardstown, with just over 4,000 inhabitants, dreamed some time ago that such numbers would make him a millionaire. Well said and done: after years of playing the same sequence, last Sunday (5) came the confirmation that he did the right thing.

“It was such a vivid dream. In it, I used the numbers to play the lottery and then I won,” he told the press office of The Lott, the Australian lottery. “I couldn’t believe when they told me I won! It’s an incredible victory, this is something that will change my life.”

The lucky one bet every week on “Set for Life”, which translates to something like “Life Made”. Now, the goal is to define what future to give the amount, but he is sure of one thing: life will be different from then on.

“I still work, my wife too, but now we can work less or maybe we can retire. We don’t have to work anymore if we don’t want to. We’ll help our kids too, and the rest we’ll use to really enjoy life.”

With UOL information