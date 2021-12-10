A NEW GAME has just arrived on Xbox Game Pass!

Are you already enjoying the new game that just arrived on Xbox Game Pass?

As revealed last week, more a new game is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription gaming service.

Check out which game just arrived in the Xbox Game Pass catalog:

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 – Console, PC and xCloud.

Person from yesterday: I wish I was playing One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Person from today: I’m glad to be playing One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 pic.twitter.com/RlVhrsi037 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 9, 2021

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.