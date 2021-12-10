‘A Place in the Sun’: To save Christian, Ravi gets rid of Tulio | come around

10 Ten Friday

Tulio tells Ruth he’s going to unmask Christian/Renato. Barbara tells Nicole that she has betrayed her trust. Breno decides to return to Rio to help his father, and Cecília asks him for a ride. Breno advises Cecilia to talk to Rebeca. Julia swears to Felipe that she stopped drinking and asks for financial help to record her CD. Ana Virgínia advises Felipe not to give money to Julia. Ravi takes advantage of Túlio’s distraction and leaves with the car, leaving the executive in the middle of the road. Barbara throws Christian/Renato’s cell phone into the pool. Tulio gets a car to continue his journey. Breno photographs Cecilia. Santiago tells Christian/Renato that he would be very angry if he betrayed his trust. Túlio shocks Christian/Renato by calling him Christian dos Santos.

