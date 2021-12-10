‘A Place in the Sun’: To save Christian, Ravi gets rid of Tulio | come around

In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Ravi (Juan Paiva) gets rid of Tulio (Daniel Dantas) to save Christian (Cauã Reymond) — Photo: TV Globo
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Tulio (Daniel Dantas) makes it clear to Ravi (Juan Paiva) that he knows all about Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond)’s farce — Photo: TV Globo
“What’s up, boy? Are you scared? In your place, I would too. You can prepare yourself, it’s going to stink, ok?”, says Tulio, noticing the boy’s nervousness.
“I’m impressed with the brilliance of your performance. Look, it’s not for anyone… To assume a character, another life, face, voice, gesture, bank account…”, adds Tulio, sadistic.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Tulio (Daniel Dantas) finds himself alone on the road after Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) escapes. — Photo: TV Globo
Already aware that the executive knows everything and without much time to act, Ravi says he needs to fill up the car. The director of Redentor takes the opportunity and goes out to buy cigarettes.
It’s the driver’s chance, who failed to warn Christian, to let Tulio down. Ravi drives to Santiago’s house, while the executive sees him from afar.
10 Ten
Friday
Tulio tells Ruth he’s going to unmask Christian/Renato. Barbara tells Nicole that she has betrayed her trust. Breno decides to return to Rio to help his father, and Cecília asks him for a ride. Breno advises Cecilia to talk to Rebeca. Julia swears to Felipe that she stopped drinking and asks for financial help to record her CD. Ana Virgínia advises Felipe not to give money to Julia. Ravi takes advantage of Túlio’s distraction and leaves with the car, leaving the executive in the middle of the road. Barbara throws Christian/Renato’s cell phone into the pool. Tulio gets a car to continue his journey. Breno photographs Cecilia. Santiago tells Christian/Renato that he would be very angry if he betrayed his trust. Túlio shocks Christian/Renato by calling him Christian dos Santos.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!