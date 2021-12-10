A woman sends her husband all marked for a doctor. Surprising answer

The American Brinlee Miles went viral on TikTok by sending her husband to a dermatologist appointment in a rather unusual way. In the video, the man appears with several spots around his body, followed by the caption: “that’s how I sent my husband to the dermatologist.”

Brinlee marked all the warts that caused her partner’s body concern. The viral also reveals the moment when the young man returns from his appointment, with notes taken by the dermatologist alongside the marks. “And that’s how she sent him back, laughs,” says the publication.

american-brand-spots-husband-tiktok (1) Brinlee Miles made circles around her husband’s wartsPlay/TikTok american-brand-spots-husband-tiktok (2) She sent a partner to the dermatologistPlay/TikTok american-brand-spots-husband-tiktok (3) Dermatologist also wrote on the man’s bodyPlay/TikTok american-brand-spots-husband-tiktok (4) The professional’s response surprisedPlay/TikTok american-brand-spots-husband-tiktok (5) Case went viral on TikTokPlay/TikTok 0

According to the professional’s assessment, in most warts there was nothing to worry about. These were marked as “good”.

In only two cases, the dots had an observation “I took it to test”, which means that it underwent a biopsy, a procedure in which part of the tissue is removed to analyze for signs of skin cancer.

In response to a comment, Brinlee clarified that the results would take up to 10 days to come out. The video was published on November 30th.

@brinleemilesbig thank you to our dr.🙏🏼 #TheSplashDance #dermatologist #husbandwifecomedy #wifethings #fyp♬ SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – Remix – Amaarae & Kali Uchis

common situation

Users had fun and shared similar experiences. A dermatologist commented that scenes like this are common in the office and that it usually happens “at least twice a week.”

“I work in dermatology and you’d be surprised how many women send their husbands covered in circles,” another user revealed.

Prevention of skin cancer

Skin cancer is one of the most common types in Brazil. The disease accounts for 27% of all diagnosed malignant tumors, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA). Early discovery is critical to treatment.

Dermatologists recommend watching for moles that grow, spots that grow, signs that change, or wounds that don’t heal — their presence can reveal skin cancer. The self-examination routine facilitates the recognition of cases.

December is the month dedicated to raising awareness about skin cancer prevention.