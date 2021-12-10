Accumulated! Mega-Sena draws R$40 million prize

posted on 12/09/2021 12:18 / updated on 12/09/2021 12:19



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Contest 2435 has accumulated and now Mega-Sena has a prize of R$ 40 million for the draw that takes place this Thursday (9/12). Those who want to try their luck can place their bets until 7pm today. The draw will be held at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal in São Paulo.

Thais Santos, 22, is one of the brasilienses who will try to win the jackpot. The event assistant says she doesn’t play often, but that she was attracted by the value. “With the award I would stabilize, make some investments and help my family”, emphasizes the young woman, already thinking about what to do if she takes the award.

For those who are still betting, just look for one of the Caixa Lotteries units or the website http://loterias.caixa.gov.br/. Registration is required before playing the game over the internet. The minimum stake on the site is R$30 and the maximum is R$945 per day. The online service operates 24 hours a day, the deadline for each game is the same as for physical lotteries.

In lotteries, the card with six dozen costs R$ 4.50, the ticket with seven markings R$ 31.50, and the eight ticket R$ 126. The more numbers, the greater the value of the card and the greater the chances of winning the award.