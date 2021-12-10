Adriana Araújo says that the ex suggested changing her daughter in the maternity ward

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Adriana Araújo says that the ex suggested changing her daughter in the maternity ward 6 Views

Journalist Adriana Araújo gave more details about the time her ex suggested changing her daughter in the maternity ward — Giovana was born with fibular hemimelia, without a supporting bone in her right leg and with two fingers on her right hand.

“It wasn’t a real suggestion, it never was, and I say that in the book. Do you know when someone wants to shake you and tell you something absurd, harsh and cruel?” on RedeTV!. “It was clear to me that I wasn’t supposed to make the switch, but that phrase hurt me for years and years.”

The girl’s father, then Adriana’s boyfriend, had no more contact with either of them, by choice. The journalist had to deal with the challenges of motherhood alone:

Along my journey with Giovanna I’ve been listening to phrases that hurt. Only somehow I swallowed hard. I had to go on, I couldn’t stop, sit and cry. Adriana Araújo

“When it’s a child with a difference, there are all other fears, that of prejudice, whether she could walk or not, whether she would be well accepted or not, whether I would be able to teach her to love herself. There’s a world of challenges ahead. “

Today, Giovana is 24 years old, studies medicine and at the beginning of the year she even went on an exchange program to Africa. Adriana talks about her relationship with her daughter in the book “I am her mother”.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Mileide does not convince as a ‘friend of the people’ and is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Mileide Mihaile was eliminated from A Fazenda 13 at dawn this Friday (10). The digital …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved