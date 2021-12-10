Adriana Araújo says that the ex suggested changing her daughter in the maternity ward

Journalist Adriana Araújo gave more details about the time her ex suggested changing her daughter in the maternity ward — Giovana was born with fibular hemimelia, without a supporting bone in her right leg and with two fingers on her right hand.

“It wasn’t a real suggestion, it never was, and I say that in the book. Do you know when someone wants to shake you and tell you something absurd, harsh and cruel?” on RedeTV!. “It was clear to me that I wasn’t supposed to make the switch, but that phrase hurt me for years and years.”

The girl’s father, then Adriana’s boyfriend, had no more contact with either of them, by choice. The journalist had to deal with the challenges of motherhood alone:

Along my journey with Giovanna I’ve been listening to phrases that hurt. Only somehow I swallowed hard. I had to go on, I couldn’t stop, sit and cry. Adriana Araújo

“When it’s a child with a difference, there are all other fears, that of prejudice, whether she could walk or not, whether she would be well accepted or not, whether I would be able to teach her to love herself. There’s a world of challenges ahead. “

Today, Giovana is 24 years old, studies medicine and at the beginning of the year she even went on an exchange program to Africa. Adriana talks about her relationship with her daughter in the book “I am her mother”.