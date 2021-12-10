Adriana celebrates saving goal and praises Gabi Zanotti’s performance as center forward

Corinthians beat São Paulo 3-1 at the Neo Química Arena and was crowned three-time São Paulo women’s soccer champion this Wednesday. After the final whistle, striker Adriana, who scored the Corinthians title goal in the final minutes, celebrated the goal and praised Gabi Zanotti, author of the other two goals for Corinthians in the final.

“I spent the whole game waiting for the ball and the first one that came I was going to score. Too happy for this moment. Most memorable year with this shirt and on a night like this… I asked God for a magical night and, once again, he gave me the opportunity to make history with these fans. I just have to thank” said the attacker in an interview with Sportv.

“Zanotti was awesome, we know the quality, he was 9 and decisive. Very happy for the title goal, so to crown the magical year we made. Now it’s time to celebrate” concluded Adriana.

Gabi Zanotti acted improvised as a center forward in the match against São Paulo. The choice of coach Arthur Elias did not take long to show effect, as the Corinthians 10 shirt scored two goals in the first half. Adriana scored the final goal in the 45th minute, after a counterattack also pulled by Zanotti.

The Corinthians title marked an unprecedented triple crown in women’s football in Brazil. This season alone, Timão has already raised the cups of Brasileirão, Libertadores, and Paulistão in the modality.

