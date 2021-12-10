After 41 years, director of ‘Pantanal’ remake resigns from Globo, says website | Television



Rogério Gomes, PapinhaReproduction/Globe

Rio – After 41 years of work for Rede Globo, director Rogério Gomes, known as Papinha, asked to leave the network. Responsible for the remake of “Pantanal”, which should debut in 2022, at 9 pm, he would have had a falling out with the boss Ricardo Waddington and asked to leave, according to information from columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles. In contact with THE DAY, the station denied.

Despite the supposed disagreement, Papinha will continue directing the remake until the project is completed at the request of the broadcaster. He was already scheduled to work in the direction of two other soap operas, one at 9 pm, signed by Glória Pérez.

It is speculated that the ex of actresses Deborah Secco and Paolla Oliveira and director of soap operas such as “Império” (2014″ and Paraíso “(2009), could go to a streaming platform, HBO Max, as well as Silvio de Abreu and Monica Albuquerque.

globe denies

TV Globo denied this Friday morning that director Rogério Gomes, known as Papinha, responsible for the remake of the soap opera “Pantanal”, had resigned. In contact with O DIA, the station’s press office also denied a fight between Papinha and Ricardo Waddington, a possible reason for the resignation.

“About the alleged disagreement between the directors, we are not aware of this matter. It is not true that there has been any disagreement or that Rogério Gomes has resigned. The recordings from Pantanal continue normally,” the statement said.