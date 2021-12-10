After 41 years, director of ‘Pantanal’ remake resigns from Globo, says website | Television

Rogério Gomes, PapinhaReproduction/Globe
Posted 10/12/2021 09:15 | Updated 12/10/2021 10:38 am
Despite the supposed disagreement, Papinha will continue directing the remake until the project is completed at the request of the broadcaster. He was already scheduled to work in the direction of two other soap operas, one at 9 pm, signed by Glória Pérez.
It is speculated that the ex of actresses Deborah Secco and Paolla Oliveira and director of soap operas such as “Império” (2014″ and Paraíso “(2009), could go to a streaming platform, HBO Max, as well as Silvio de Abreu and Monica Albuquerque.
globe denies
“About the alleged disagreement between the directors, we are not aware of this matter. It is not true that there has been any disagreement or that Rogério Gomes has resigned. The recordings from Pantanal continue normally,” the statement said.