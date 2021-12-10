After controversy, Douglas Costa says goodbye in celebration and provokes the wrath of Grêmio fans; see | Guild

Involved in a controversy over his wedding party before the match, Douglas Costa provoked the ire of Grêmio fans on social media by celebrating his goal in the 4-3 victory over Atlético-MG on Thursday night, that did not prevent the club’s relegation to Serie B.

When scoring the team’s fourth goal after receiving a great pass from Ferreira, the striker ran towards the crowd, said a “goodbye” and pointed to the number 10 behind him. The celebration was seen as disrespect by many fans.

– Great gremista. That your goodbye is a farewell – wrote a fan.

Douglas Costa was the center of attention on the eve of the match after asking for release to attend his wedding party in Rio de Janeiro, two before the game that would decide Grêmio’s future in 2022. Management denied the request, and the player deleted photos and mentions of the club on a social network.

The shirt 10 was the one booed by the crowd in the announcement of Grêmio’s squad, but he had a good performance in the game. In addition to the goal, he participated in the team’s first two goals, by Diego Souza and Campaz.

Asked about the player’s continuity in the next season, soccer vice-president Dénis Abrahão stated that Douglas Costa has a contract, but did not pay for his permanence.

– Douglas has a contract as far as I know. It is undeniable that he is a great player. Today he proved once more, a pity that he did not continue. It’s not new, we know that’s how it is, it was our base in 2003, then it left, went to Europe, total success. It’s a talent. Now, if it’s in our plans, we have to see if he wants to stay and if the Grêmio wants to stay with him – he said.

The main Grêmio signing of the year, Douglas Costa ended the season with 28 games and three goals scored. With the highest salary in the squad, he is one of the players who can leave the restructuring mentioned by the directors in the interviews after confirming the relegation.