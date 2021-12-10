After controversy, Tatá Werneck uses a track with Fiuk’s name on the Multishow Awards: ”I want to make peace”

At the end of the Multishow awards, Tatá Werneck played with the latest controversies involving her and Fiuk

Tata Werneck (38) was one of the most talked about names of the Multishow Award, which took place on the night of last Wednesday, 08. Next to the singer Iza (31), the presenter made several jokes, joked and surprised everyone at the end of the awards by making fun of the singer fiuk (31).

After being called by Iza to return to the stage, Tatá came up with a very different and colorful look, as well as a headband with the following phrase: “100% Fiuk”.

“My love, I’m your fan, you’re wonderful. It is a pleasure to be here, I am very happy to be with you for another year. If Globo likes it, next year there will be Domingão da Tatazão”, joked the comedian.

Then she zoomed Fiuk and cited the latest controversies: “Guys, I wanted to apologize to Fiuk. I want to make up. 100% Fiuk”, said. “This is written on her forehead, you can see it, right?”, added Iza.

The climate between Tata Werneck and Fiuk spread on social media! After showing the singer’s participation in the program lady night, led by the presenter, the two returned to exchanging snipes on the web in relation to the subject.

