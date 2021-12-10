After falling to Serie B, football directors Lucas Drubscky and Júnior Chávare leave Bahia

A day after confirming the relegation to Serie B of Brasileirão, Bahia began the first changes in its football department. According to CORREIO’s findings, Lucas Drubscky and Júnior Chávare will not continue in the tricolor. The announcement of departures must be made within the next few hours.

The duo arrived at Bahia in February, at the end of the 2020 season, to replace Diego Cerri, then football director. The Bahia board’s idea was that the department’s decisions should be decentralized. While Drubscky took care of negotiating the athletes, Chávare was responsible for mapping the players and managing the youth categories.

The work, however, was not well evaluated. Few signings made by the tricolor in 2021 had an effect on the field. Names like Matheus Galdezani, Oscar Ruiz and Thonny Anderson left the club even before the end of the season.

Other athletes, such as Jonas, Maycon Douglas, Ligger, Luizão and Isnado were forgotten in the group. Added to them is Marcelo Cirino, hired in September, but who did not even enter the field by the Squadron.

Bahia continues to define its planning for 2022. Coach Guto Ferreira received an invitation to remain in the position, but the hammer has yet to be hit.