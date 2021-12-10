After Felipe Melo and Jailson, Palmeiras prepares more exits to renew the team – 12/09/2021

*With Diego Iwata Lima, from UOL, in São Paulo

After the departures of Jailson and Felipe Melo already announced, Palmeiras still has the possibility of more changes in the squad. The objective is to renew the team that achieved the bi-championship in a row in Libertadores. There are several names under discussion and all of them will depend on the negotiations that are already underway.

Abel Ferreira had already made it clear that, in his work philosophy, a team that wins needs even more renovation than one that loses so that the level of competitiveness is maintained.

Luiz Adriano, Victor Luís, Willian and Danilo Barbosa are the most discussed internally for a possible exit. The first three have a contract, but may be involved in transactions aimed at oxygenating the parts available to the commander.

Danilo Barbosa, on the other hand, has a loan contract nearing its end and will not have the right to purchase exercised by Alviverde. He was appointed by the Portuguese coach, but failed to develop the football expected by either party and should return to Nice, France.

Willian had his contract renewed recently, but he has also attracted the interest of other large teams in Brazilian football. If something interests the attacker, Palmeiras will not make it difficult to leave.

Deyverson is in a similar situation. Despite being prestigious for having been the author of the Libertadores goal, his departure is not ruled out if a good proposal is presented.

Palmeiras has already said goodbye to Felipe Melo without even having made a proposal after a consensus between the technical committee and the board. He will be honored this Friday. Jailson has already received his honors and also no longer wears the Palmeiras shirt.

The board of directors from Palma is working to make hiring announcements in the coming days. A striker, a goalkeeper and a left-handed defender are the most targeted positions at the moment.

Finally, there is the possibility of a young person being sold to Europe. In the ideal world, Palmeiras will do business with an athlete who still doesn’t have much of a chance as a starter to be able to have enough cash for the 2022 signings.

