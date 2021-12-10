After ‘Golden Bull’, the sculpture ‘Vaca Magra’ is installed in front of the Stock Exchange

The work is part of an urban intervention action of a social nature that was created 10 years ago with the intention of denouncing the drought in the northeastern hinterland

Reproduction/Instagram/@marciapinheiroficial Work was placed in the same place where the ‘Golden Bull’ was installed



A new sculpture was installed this Thursday morning, 9 in front of the B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, in the historic center of the city of São Paulo. The work was developed by Ceará artist Márcia Pinheiro and is part of the “Vacas Magras” action, an urban intervention of a social nature that was created 10 years ago with the intention of denouncing the drought in the northeastern hinterland. The “Vaca Magra” was placed in the same place where the controversial “Golden Bull” was installed on November 16th.

THE golden statue of a bull was removed on the 23rd by determination of the Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape (CPPU) after having been the target of several protests. The body of the Secretariat of Urbanism and Licensing of São Paulo City Hall he considered that the piece represented a publicity action, which did not receive the necessary urban planning license to be placed on Rua Barão de Itapetininga, and fined those responsible for the action. Regarding the work installed on Thursday, the city government informs that an inspection team from the Sé Sub-city government went to the site to carry out the removal of the sculpture, since the author had not asked for authorization. However, when they arrived at the scene, the object had already been removed.