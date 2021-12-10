After polemics, Tat Werneck apologizes to Fiuk with a mocking look – Famous

Tat Werneck apologizes to Fiuk after a week of controversies (photo: Reproduo/Multishow)

At the end of the Multishow 2021 Award, which took place in the early hours of this Thursday (9/12), Tat Werneck apologized to Fiuk in an unusual way. Wearing a headband spelled “100% Fiuk” and dressed as a fan of the artist, she used debauchery to put a stop to the controversy that engulfed the two of them last week.

The moment came after Iza invited the comedian on stage. “We have reached the end of yet another Multishow Award, which is already part of the history of Brazilian music. Come here, Tat”, asked the singer.

Then she was surprised by Tat’s unusual costume. “My love, I am your faith, you are wonderful. It is a pleasure to be here, I am very happy to be with you for another year. If Globo likes it, next year it will have Domingo da Tatazo”, joked the comedian.

“Guys, I wanted to apologize to Fiuk. I want to make up. 100% Fiuk”, he said. “It’s written on her forehead, you can see it, right?” Iza added.

Throughout the event, the Lady Light presenter needled the ex-BBB after the week of discussions and indirections.

understand the controversy



A controversy involving Tat Werneck and Fiuk took over social media in the last few days after the airing of Lady Night in which the presenter interviews the ex-BBB. In the program, the singer avoided answering some questions about relationships and left the presenter visibly embarrassed.

This Saturday (4), Fiuk posted a sequence of Stories saying that the presenter had run away from a pre-arranged script. Tat, however, countered and said that the singer is making excuses to justify the ‘climate’ during the interview.

“I don’t usually get into controversy, but I think I need to speak out on the subject and talk about what happened,” began the ex-BBB on Instagram.



“We had arranged some things before the program, we made a script. At the time of the live it ended up a little out of the script, some questions came that we hadn’t agreed, and I was a little out of breath, embarrassed at the time Yeah, I didn’t know how to act,” said Fiuk.



On Twitter, Tat countered the artist’s speech and said that there is nothing agreed in the program. She even said he’s “making something up that didn’t happen”.



“For anyone who might be interested: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point. The only thing that combined is the ‘pie in the weather’ I made last season,” wrote Tat.



“He apologized for making up something that didn’t happen. The pull,” wrote the presenter in another tweet.