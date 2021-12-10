Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dies at age 82

Al Unser Sr. has four wins. 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987 (Photo: Indycar)

The weekend begins with sad news in motor sport. Al Unser, winner of the Indianapolis 500 Miles on four occasions and only one of four drivers to do so, died last Thursday night after a 17-year long battle with cancer. The former pilot was 82 years old and died at his home in Chama, in the state of New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side. The information was confirmed by various media outlets, such as the American newspaper The Washington Post.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1939, Unser Sr. was one of a family of pilots, as were his father, Jerry Unser, uncles, Louis and Joe, and brothers. Jerry Jr. was the first Unser to compete in the Indy 500, in 1958, having died the following year in an accident while training. The career of ‘Big Al’ really started in 1957, at the age of 18, and the famous pilot arrived at Indy in 1965.

The last time Unser Sr. played in the Indy 500 was in 1993. The veteran, aged 54, crossed the finish line in 12th place. The following year, the legendary driver tried again to qualify for the race, but failed to secure a spot on the 33-car grid and announced his retirement on May 17th. Days later, Al Unser Jr. led Penske to a dominant victory in the 1994 Indy 500.

It’s been a 2021 of farewells for the Unser family. Al’s older brother Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 Mile winner, died in May, while Bobby Unser Jr. died six weeks after his father.

The club of four Indy 500 wins: AJ Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves – left to right (Photo: Indy)

Al Unser Jr. is another member of the famous, traditional American family and heir to a victorious legacy. Due to the trajectory of ‘Little Al’, Al Unser Sr. was also known as ‘Big Al’, in allusion to the nickname received by his son. The patriarch is the only driver to win the Indy 500 and have his brother and son achieve the same feat.

‘Big Al’ won the Indy 500 in 1970 and 1971 with the Colt-Ford of Parnelli Jones’ team, in 1979 with the Chaparral-Cosworth of Chaparral, and in 1987, at age 47, with the March-Cosworth of Penske. Al Unser was also a two-time champion of the modern Indy era, winning the 1983 and 1985 titles with Penske, and even taking the title in the USAC championship in 1970.

One of ‘Big Al’s last public appearances was in June of this year, when Helio Castroneves was honored by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the fourth member of the four-time winning Indy 500 driver group, such as Unser Sr. AJ Foyt and Rick Mears .

