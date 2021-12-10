Alckmin can join Solidarity to be Lula’s deputy – Politics

Dear reader,

Out of PSDB, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin he told allies that he does not want to be a “burden” for any party and is now studying the possibility of migrating to the Solidarity, in order to make one-two with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022. Alckmin is still negotiating with the PSB, but the demands made by the legend to accept him as vice on Lula’s ticket to the Planalto Palace have caused discomfort and weariness even before the last paper wedding.

Membership in Solidarity emerged as an alternative in an airplane conversation and has been treated with secrecy. Depending on the scenario, however, it could come to fruition. After participating this Wednesday, 8th, in the closing of the 9th Congress of Força Sindical – Solidarity’s arm – Lula was asked by former union members, behind closed doors, if the alliance with Alckmin for 2022 was really a desire to be pursued .

“He was a good governor in São Paulo and composing a slate with him will be good for Brazil. Keep articulating with him. I want it”, replied the former president, according to reports from three participants at the meeting.

Five days earlier, on Friday, 3rd, Lula had met with Alckmin at the home of former secretary Gabriel Chalita, in São Paulo, with the presence of the former mayor Fernando Haddad, PT’s pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo. In July, the former president also exchanged cards with the toucan, at Chalita’s house.

Lula’s diagnosis is that Brazil is “at rock bottom”. The former president attacks the economy minister, Paulo Guedes, thinks that the law of public spending ceiling cannot be maintained and defends the issuance of currency, under the argument that this is necessary to allow the creation of jobs and investments. Despite the criticism, however, he shows great sympathy for the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

Lula and Alckmin’s interlocutors guarantee that the dialogue between the two has advanced, even when it takes place over the telephone, but they always come up against a question: which party will the former governor join?

There is an embarrassment on Alckmin’s part. Interested in being runner-up on the ticket led by Lula, he has said that the PSB threw very difficult demands on the table to offer the dowry. In addition, he does not want to alienate his friend Márcio França, president of the PSB in São Paulo. In the group of the almost ex-toucan, many advise him to give up the one-two with the PT and compete at Palácio dos Bandeirantes for Gilberto Kassab’s PSD.

On the 30th, when Lula told Rádio Gaúcha that he was in “the process of talking” with Alckmin to set up a national conciliation front against Jair Bolsonaro, all the impositions made by the PSB gained the spotlight. In the list of conditions for closing the agreement, the PSB wants the PT to support the party’s candidacies for the governments of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and Acre.

“I met Paulinho da Força on the flight from São Paulo to Brasília, on that day of Lula’s interview, and I told him: ‘Alckmin is looking for a party. Why don’t you take him to Solidarity?”, deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) told the state. “He thought the proposal was good.”

Paulo Pereira da Silva, Paulinho da Força, is president of Solidarity and confirms the polls. He even talked to Lula about it this Wednesday. “I reaffirmed the invitation for Alckmin to join Solidarity, with the objective of being a candidate for vice president of Lula. If he wants to, I’ll work for it”, assured the deputy. On the 29th, leaders of Força Sindical, UGT, CTB and Nova Central had already met with the former governor to discuss the partnership in 2022.

I invited Alckmin to join Solidariedade, with the objective of being a candidate for vice president of Lula. If he wants to, our party will have its doors open. pic.twitter.com/RwIunJaktS — Paulinho da Força (@dep_paulinho) December 9, 2021

The PT leadership has already warned the PSB that it does not accept to give up Haddad’s candidacy in São Paulo. The former mayor of São Paulo participated in the second round of the 2018 election against Bolsonaro and, in the assessment of PT members, he has everything to defeat Governor João Doria’s PSDB, now president, in the Bandeirantes race.

It is important for Lula to have a strong platform in São Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country. Bahian publicist Raul Rabelo, who worked with Haddad, is tipped to be a marketer for Lula’s campaign.

PT leaders participating in electoral negotiations claim that Márcio França could be vice on Haddad’s ticket or even a candidate for the Senate. The PSB, however, does not accept this agreement, although France says it puts out a “red carpet” for the former governor to join his party.

Alckmin’s entry as a vice candidate on Lula’s ticket is also far from being unanimous in the PT itself. “For a fierce campaign like the one in 2022, are we going to have an anesthesiologist as vice?”, joked deputy Rui Falcão (PT-SP), in a reference to the profession of the former governor, who is an anesthesiologist.

Invited by Lula to be part of the pre-campaign coordination, Falcão made a point of emphasizing that his criticisms are not personal, but political. “What will Alckmin represent in this evil alliance? What does it add in terms of symbol and vote?” He asked.

Former PT president, the deputy contested interpretations that the former governor would give a tone of moderation to the ticket. He also recalled that the current scenario is very different from that seen in the 2002 campaign, when businessman José Alencar – at the time affiliated with PL, now with Bolsonaro – made one-two with Lula and calmed the market.

“Lula no longer needs to show credibility or experience,” noted Falcão. “And if Alckmin is deputy, will he now be against privatizations?” PT Communications secretary Jilmar Tatto also shows resistance to a center-right slate. “It is not clear that Alckmin will be Lula’s deputy. He could be a candidate for governor of São Paulo, and not necessarily for the PSB”, he predicted.

The confrontation between Bolsonaro and former Lava Jato judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) may favor Lula, in the view of the PT command. The reasoning there is that the two will end up “killing each other” and the third way has no chance in this electoral fight.

There are also those in the PT who see the possibility that Ciro Gomes (PDT), squeezed by Moro and stagnant in polling intentions, will give up on the 2022 contest, which would pave the way for the party to support PDT candidates in other states, like in Maranhão. Ciro calls such comments “fake news” and “presepada” and says that his opponents have no idea how to get the country out of the “swamp”.

On the other side of the shooting, former Manaus mayor Arthur Virgílio (PSDB) claims that Alckmin should hang up his boots. “If all those PSDB people who regret Alckmin’s departure like him so much, why did he let him have 4% of the votes in the 2018 election and go to support Bolsonaro?” provoked Virgílio, defeated in the PSDB’s caucuses. Political stuff.