Alec Baldwin “explodes” and goes after a photographer when asked about an accident

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Alec Baldwin “explodes” and goes after a photographer when asked about an accident 11 Views

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin goes after photographer after tragedy (Image: Reproduction / ABC)

The movie’s on-set tragedy Rust which culminated in the death of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins it still keeps giving talk. Alec Baldwin, who is accused of having fired the gun during a rehearsal, was angered by the approach of a paparazzo.

The irritation occurred when the actor was spotted arriving at the home of filmmaker Woody Allen with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. When he saw the professional at the door of the house, he went after the photographer and ended up being restrained.

The video that was published by the paparazzo himself, Jon Levine, shows how it all happened. “Mr. Baldwin, I need to ask you, what brings you to New York?”, questioned the photo reporter.

Hilaria filmed the approach and revealed that she had already asked the “reporter” to leave. Then, the paparazzo returned to questioning who lives in the house to be visited by the couple.

The American star then went after the photographer: “You can’t film on someone’s private property.”

Alec Baldwin’s wife managed to restrain the actor, who returned to the building’s entrance, but Levine insisted: “It’s not someone’s private property here”. Hilaria, in turn, asked the boy to leave again.

“You really didn’t pull the trigger? Do you believe you fired yourself without pulling the trigger? Was it a defect?”, asked the professional.

On Twitter, when sharing the video, Jon Levine received a lot of criticism for the photographer’s approach.

“You shouldn’t have done that”, “This is horrible and there’s no sense in stalking someone like that” and “Leave him alone” were some of the comments.

The tragedy occurred on October 21st. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene in which she was supposed to shoot towards the camera.

From the Newsroom

THE RD1 writing is made up of experts when it comes to TV ratings, soap operas, celebrities and TV news. It has journalists who have been a reference for over 10 years in the repercussion of television issues, referenced and recognized by famous people, professionals in the field and the public. It collects and publishes daily dozens of news consumed by millions of people weekly. Meet the team.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Anne Lottermann leaves TV Globo to join Fausto Silva’s team in Band

Anne Lottermann (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) After denying last Tuesday (7/12) that she would leave TV Globo, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved