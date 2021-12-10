Alec Baldwin “explodes” and goes after a photographer when asked about an accident

The movie’s on-set tragedy Rust which culminated in the death of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins it still keeps giving talk. Alec Baldwin, who is accused of having fired the gun during a rehearsal, was angered by the approach of a paparazzo.

The irritation occurred when the actor was spotted arriving at the home of filmmaker Woody Allen with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. When he saw the professional at the door of the house, he went after the photographer and ended up being restrained.

The video that was published by the paparazzo himself, Jon Levine, shows how it all happened. “Mr. Baldwin, I need to ask you, what brings you to New York?”, questioned the photo reporter.

Hilaria filmed the approach and revealed that she had already asked the “reporter” to leave. Then, the paparazzo returned to questioning who lives in the house to be visited by the couple.

The American star then went after the photographer: “You can’t film on someone’s private property.”

Alec Baldwin’s wife managed to restrain the actor, who returned to the building’s entrance, but Levine insisted: “It’s not someone’s private property here”. Hilaria, in turn, asked the boy to leave again.

“You really didn’t pull the trigger? Do you believe you fired yourself without pulling the trigger? Was it a defect?”, asked the professional.

On Twitter, when sharing the video, Jon Levine received a lot of criticism for the photographer’s approach.

“You shouldn’t have done that”, “This is horrible and there’s no sense in stalking someone like that” and “Leave him alone” were some of the comments.

The tragedy occurred on October 21st. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene in which she was supposed to shoot towards the camera.

NEW … I ran into Alec Baldwin on the Upper East Side pic.twitter.com/8pG5Vpshw2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 7, 2021