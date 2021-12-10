Aline and Rico exchange barbs after the pawn’s comment

The mood is tense on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). Tonight, Aline Mineiro was packing her bags in preparation for tonight’s elimination and was angered by a comment from Rico Melquiades. The ex-panicat is in the countryside with Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes.

Rico was helping Aline close one of the suitcases when Marina Ferrari and Mileide started talking about an overcoat that Aline had taken to confinement but had not yet worn.

“You’re never going to use it?”, asked Mileide.

“You’re going to use it outside. Go to Faro like this, got it?”, Rico joked, putting the piece on.

“Guys, you guys are so negative to me, mercy. When do you go [para a roça], I don’t stay in this negativity, no,” complained Aline.

“Let me finish? Can I finish?”, Rico asked, but was soon interrupted by his colleague.

“Not me, negativity. Get out there,” said the ex-panicat.

“Then I won’t even talk or I’ll argue with her,” Rico replied.

Mileide tried to put a stop to the situation, saying that the comedian meant that Aline would use the play in a dynamic of Rodrigo Faro’s program.

“I’m not going to argue with her. She wants to fight today,” complained the man from Alagoas.

“No, when will you [para a roça] I’m not like: ‘Oh, you’re going to use it at Faro'”, said Aline, imitating the pawn.

My daughter, you didn’t wait for me to finish. I’m not even going to finish because I’m not going to argue with you, because when you’re in the country you’re unbearable, Aline. Rich Melquiades

“Unbearable are you, who don’t notice,” countered Aline.

Rico then folded and threw Aline’s overcoat into one of the suitcases and left the room. Afterwards, Aline complained about the attitude of her reality partner.

“Loose, he still plays in here. My stuff… He thinks it’s his thing for him to play like that, like shit. Loose. I’m free today, no,” he blurted out.

