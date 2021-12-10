Aline and Rico exchange barbs after the pawn’s comment

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Aline and Rico exchange barbs after the pawn’s comment 6 Views

The mood is tense on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). Tonight, Aline Mineiro was packing her bags in preparation for tonight’s elimination and was angered by a comment from Rico Melquiades. The ex-panicat is in the countryside with Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes.

Rico was helping Aline close one of the suitcases when Marina Ferrari and Mileide started talking about an overcoat that Aline had taken to confinement but had not yet worn.

“You’re never going to use it?”, asked Mileide.

“You’re going to use it outside. Go to Faro like this, got it?”, Rico joked, putting the piece on.

“Guys, you guys are so negative to me, mercy. When do you go [para a roça], I don’t stay in this negativity, no,” complained Aline.

“Let me finish? Can I finish?”, Rico asked, but was soon interrupted by his colleague.

“Not me, negativity. Get out there,” said the ex-panicat.

“Then I won’t even talk or I’ll argue with her,” Rico replied.

Mileide tried to put a stop to the situation, saying that the comedian meant that Aline would use the play in a dynamic of Rodrigo Faro’s program.

“I’m not going to argue with her. She wants to fight today,” complained the man from Alagoas.

“No, when will you [para a roça] I’m not like: ‘Oh, you’re going to use it at Faro'”, said Aline, imitating the pawn.

My daughter, you didn’t wait for me to finish. I’m not even going to finish because I’m not going to argue with you, because when you’re in the country you’re unbearable, Aline. Rich Melquiades

“Unbearable are you, who don’t notice,” countered Aline.

Rico then folded and threw Aline’s overcoat into one of the suitcases and left the room. Afterwards, Aline complained about the attitude of her reality partner.

“Loose, he still plays in here. My stuff… He thinks it’s his thing for him to play like that, like shit. Loose. I’m free today, no,” he blurted out.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality show

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 13

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 13

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 13

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 13

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 13

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 13

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 13

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 13

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 13

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 13

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 13

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 13

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 13

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

26.95%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

36.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

36.76%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 53385 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lusa Sonza hides a subliminal message in performance and worries fans

Lusa Sonza at the Multishow Award (photo: Disclosure) Last Wednesday (08/12), Lusa Sonza performed on …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved