Aline, Marina and Mileide complain about Rico’s attitude

Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari and Mileide Mihaile, peons of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), complained about the behavior of Rico Melquiades and the constant complaints of the pedestrian in a chat outside the house.

Marina began, complaining about the jokes the comedian makes:

Yesterday I told Mi, it’s because I don’t want to comment, but some little jokes he makes… I say: ‘No, Rico’, which I didn’t like, but the person still gets kind of sad afterward because it’s those jokes in the background really, you know? You’re like: ‘Does he really think that, that I did, I said that?’ Marina Ferrari

“He came to complain that I was crying, I said: ‘Man, I cry whenever I want to.’ Otherwise, I spend a full day and if I cry, it’s because of my mix of emotions, not my regrets,'” said Aline.

“That’s what I told Mi at this time is for us to help each other. We’re all stressed out, worn out, it’s not just him. He thinks that just because he fought more, he’s more stressed, but he has to respect everyone’s”, commented the businesswoman and the ex-panicat agreed:

I’m not a complainer. […] But the person stays by your side 24 hours complaining, counting beans, counting the days, wanting to leave. My God, in a little while I’m going to take it hand in hand and say: ‘Knock the bell over there, then’. Aline Mineiro

“Even at lunchtime, when I went to cook, he: ‘He had more chicken for you, right’. I say: ‘No, Rico, can you look, would you like to come and tell me? that, you know…”, said Marina.

“It’s just that the people who are closer to him are also friends, so we end up being left over,” said Aline. “And you who made it through the entire program? Mileide and I were still late,” Marina replied, laughing.

“When he talks to me, I start yelling at him. Then he wants to argue with me and stays quiet. It’s just that I’m already stressed, when he comes, I get nervous,” concluded Aline.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

1 / 11 Dayane was the 11th eliminated Dayane was pulled from the stall after Rico was voted the most voted in the house. Marina made her debut in the countryside being the most voted by the public. Play/Playplus two / 11 Liziane came out on the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus 3 / 11 Mussunzinho came out on the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 4 / 11 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 5 / 11 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus 6 / 11 Lary was the 5th eliminated Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm Play/Playplus 7 / 11 Tati was the 6th eliminated Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden. Play/Playplus 8 / 11 Erasmus was the 7th eliminated Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 9 / 11 Tiago was the 8th eliminated Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall… Play/Playplus 10 / 11 Valentina was the 9th eliminated Aline Mineiro was nominated by leader Gui Araujo. Solange was left in the remaining one and Valentina went to the fields by the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 11 / 11 Gui Araujo was the 10th eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo was the tenth eliminated Play/Playplus