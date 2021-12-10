Aline Mineiro regrets not having spent the day with Rico

Aline Mineiro, guest of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and one of the names in the 12th farm of the season, charged Rico Melquiades — with whom she had had friction in her room earlier — while the two were having dinner in the headquarters’ kitchen.

“You should have stayed with me more today alone,” said the ex-panicat. “Friend, I’m really looking forward to it. bad, sadness,” vented the comedian.

“Stop it, friend, that’s it, throw it away,” replied the pawn. “I was going to give you insecurity. So, go for me, it was better not to be there,” Rico commented.

Then, Aline began to talk about her day with Marina Ferrari and Mileide Mihaile, people with whom the ex-panicat complained about the humorist’s behavior earlier.

