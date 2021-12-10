Aline Mineiro regrets not having spent the day with Rico

Aline Mineiro, guest of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and one of the names in the 12th farm of the season, charged Rico Melquiades — with whom she had had friction in her room earlier — while the two were having dinner in the headquarters’ kitchen.

“You should have stayed with me more today alone,” said the ex-panicat. “Friend, I’m really looking forward to it. bad, sadness,” vented the comedian.

“Stop it, friend, that’s it, throw it away,” replied the pawn. “I was going to give you insecurity. So, go for me, it was better not to be there,” Rico commented.

Then, Aline began to talk about her day with Marina Ferrari and Mileide Mihaile, people with whom the ex-panicat complained about the humorist’s behavior earlier.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality show

1 / 14 Mileide Mihaile: 12th out The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination Play/PlayPlus two / 14 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 14 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 14 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 14 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 14 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 14 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 14 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 14 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 14 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 14 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 14 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus 13 / 14 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus 14 / 14 Dayane Mello: 11th out The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm Play/Playplus