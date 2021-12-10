‘Am I forced to kiss women?’, counters Kéfera about proving bisexuality

Kefera used her social networks to counter criticism from some netizens for not being seen kissing women at the party promoted by the comedian GKay. she admitted to being bisexual a few months ago.

“Hey guys, but now I have to confirm my orientation at a party, publicly? Am I forced to kiss women? And post yet? So as to. For God’s sake, there is no inspection of bisexuality here,” he said.

Called “Taubaté’s bisexual” on Twitter, Kéfera continued. “Cry, curse, kick, do what you want. See why we say that bisexual is erased? Because you want confirmation all the time. I huh, leave me alone. Then, the actress hinted that she may have kissed women even though she hasn’t posted it,” she said.

“Cursing for nothing, swearing freely. Here’s the faulty act. He curses for nothing. Because I don’t care. The big step in my life was that I came out publicly, so that I have peace of mind and that I can feel free once and for all. And if I, in fact, want to catch someone publicly, I will,” he concluded.

