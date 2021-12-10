Amazing ads that could roll in 2021

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards is promising. After the leak of that huge Nvidia list, people all over the world are waiting for the day when they will find out if all those games were real. Little by little, even the leaks are confirmed. The apex of all this is perhaps precisely the TGA.

In this matter, the The Enemy brings some ads that can roll in TGA 2021, which, in addition to awarding the best games of the year, will bring important revelations for the gaming industry. New Sonic Trailer? New version of Chrono Cross?! Well, let’s go.

New Sonic Movie Trailer

The second movie of our beloved blue hedgehog promises, as it will include Tails and Knuckles, as well as Sonic himself. In fact, the first preview of the feature film will be shown during TGA 2021. This is already guaranteed, so just wait.

New Sonic 2022 Preview

Still within the Sonic universe, we will have more information about the next game of the blue hedgehog. Will we have good news at last?

New version of Chrono Cross

Fans of the Chrono series have every reason to believe that a new version of Chrono Cross will be unveiled during The Game Awards. After all, the game’s appearance on the aforementioned Nvidia list wasn’t enough, a crossover event of Chrono Cross and Another Eden was announced recently. This may very well be an indication that Chrono Cross is not dead.

Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12?

Again, we have games related to Nvidia’s list. However, this goes beyond mere leaks: In rather quirky conversations on Twitter, producers at NetherRealm Studios hinted that fans wanting to know more about the company’s upcoming projects will find something out soon.

ARC Raiders

Comprised of former Electronic Arts executives, Embark Studios has announced that more information on the company’s first game, titled ARC Raiders, will be revealed at The Game Awards 2021.

Halo series trailer

Big week for Halo fans just got bigger. Gear up, Spartans. The first look trailer for #HaloTheSeries LIVE premiers during #TheGameAwards on Thursday night, streaming everywhere at 5p PT / 8p ET / 1a GMT. pic.twitter.com/dxAXYVKRVZ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2021

Can’t wait any longer for Paramount+’s Halo series? So, know this: a new preview will be released during The Game Awards. Again, we are talking about something that is already guaranteed.

Game Pass games for consoles and PC

Thank you Melissa pic.twitter.com/shmfYt5tCo — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 6, 2021

Big events are always great opportunities for Microsoft to announce which games will be made available on the Game Pass in the near future. So, make no mistake: new ads should roll out in the 2021 issue.

The Matrix Awakens and new movie trailer

it’s not only #TheMatrixAwakens…. Thursday, don’t miss an exclusive new preview of #TheMatrixResurrections during #TheGameAwards, live streaming EVERYWHERE at 5p PT / 8p ET / 1st GMT. The line between mediums is about to blur 🐇 pic.twitter.com/QFPCMpv5vG — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2021

The interactive Matrix experience, which will serve to showcase some features of Unreal Engine 5, will be officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2021. By the way, PS5 and Xbox Series players can already pre-download the tech demo. If that’s not enough, be aware that there’s a trailer for the new movie coming.

Suicide Squad Game

me and the @RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into the #TheGameAwards. Can’t wait to share the mayhem with you all! good luck @GeoffKeighley! pic.twitter.com/ZTJOhUqbZ8 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) December 8, 2021

DC Comics fans can have a lot to celebrate at The Game Awards 2021. After all, there is both the possibility of announcing Injustice 3 and the guarantee of a new preview of the Suicide Squad game, developed by Rocksteady Games.

New Studio Improbable Game

Very excited to share that we’ll be revealing our game at #TheGameAwards this week! I can’t believe this is actually happening… — Aaryn Flynn (@AarynFlynn) December 6, 2021

A completely new game, about which nothing is known, will be announced at The Game Awards 2021. The title in question is from Studio Improbable, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out the details.