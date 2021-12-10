Amazon announces closure of Alexa.com platform

The website alexa.com, famous for its global website ranking system, will close in 2022, after 25 years on the air. The end of the page was announced this Wednesday (8) by the Amazon, current owner of the web traffic analysis platform, acquired by it in 1999.

Launched in 1996 by an independent company, Alexa.com uses internet traffic data collected from partners to list the most popular sites on the web, in a ranking titled “Alexa Ranking”. It also offers other types of services through paid subscriptions, such as advertising tools. IF THE and competitor analysis.

According to a statement released by the retail giant, Alexa.com will go offline on May 1, 2022. However, the service should no longer present statistics from now on, as entering the page is no longer possible. use the resources previously made available.

The page already shows the notice of closure of activities in 2022.Source: Alexa.com/Reproduction

“25 years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach and convert your digital audience, we made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com. Thank you for making us your favorite resource for content search and competitive analysis, keyword research, and more,” wrote Jeff Bezos’ company.

no justification

For what reason will Alexa.com go offline? As Amazon has not provided more detailed official information about the reasons that led to the platform’s closure, some rumors have already surfaced.

One of the possibilities was raised by the BleepingComputer, suggesting that the discontinuation of the service may have happened due to a significant drop in the number of visits to the site, which, curiously, measured the popularity of other pages.

Paid users of the service will continue to have access to the platform through their accounts, until the end of their activities. They have until May 1st of the next year to export the data provided.

It is noteworthy that the platform is not linked with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. Artificial intelligence and its entire ecosystem continue to grow, which has not pleased some women with that name.