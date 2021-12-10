Amazon suffers billion dollar fine in Italy for ‘practices against competition’

This is one of the largest fines for anti-competitive practices imposed by one country on the American online commerce giant.

The Competition and Market guarantor authority of Italy fined this Thursday, 9, the Amazon at 1.128 billion euros (more than BRL 7 billion) for abusing its dominant position by discriminating against sellers who do not use its logistical service. It is one of the largest fines for anti-competitive practices imposed by a country on the American giant of the online commerce, which is in the crosshairs of several regulators. “Amazon has harmed competitors in the e-commerce logistics service,” the Italian organization announced in a statement. The company had already been fined in November 68.7 million euros (BRL 432 million) for violating competition rules, by restricting access to the platform to certain resellers of the apple.

This behavior is even more serious, according to the competition authority, because “at least 70% of purchases of consumer electronics in Italy” are made on Amazon. Consulted by the AFP, the company expressed “its deep disagreement” with the sanction, against which it will file an appeal. “Amazon’s dominant position in the Italian logistics market “allowed it to favor its own logistical service (…) to sellers active on the platform, to the detriment of competing operators,” they said. Sellers who do not use Amazon’s service are therefore excluded from “a set of essential advantages for gaining visibility and better sales prospects,” explained the entity.

The European Commission “worked closely” with the Italian authority on this investigation, according to one of its spokespersons, who highlighted “successful coordination”. “What Amazon does is typical of what the so-called Gafa (Google, Facebook and Apple) do, as they use their dominant position to boost activities with which they maintain relationships, in this case logistical services,” explained Pierre Zelenko, lawyer to the AFP Linklaters associate in Paris and specialist in competition law.

*With information from AFP