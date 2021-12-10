Amil gets rid of individual plans. How are the beneficiaries?

UnitedHealth, which owns Amil health care provider, closed an agreement with financial restructuring firm Fiord Capital to divest itself of its customer base with individual contracts. The portfolio includes around 370 thousand beneficiaries, the vast majority of which are elderly. The information was published by Valor Econômico newspaper and confirmed by EXAME. Amil and Fiord don’t comment.

The topic raises doubts about the rights of beneficiaries in the transaction. Despite being controversial from the point of view of consumer rights, the sale of client portfolios is permitted by law and is not uncommon in the supplementary health market, say the lawyers consulted by EXAME. However, the beneficiaries must be careful to have their rights guaranteed.

“Whoever buys the portfolio has to maintain the conditions of the current contract. If there is any problem, it is important that the consumer report it to Procon and ANS. If none of this resolves, he can go to the judiciary”, says Tatiana Viola de Queiroz, a lawyer specializing in the right to health and consumer rights.

One of the main points of attention is the accredited network that will be offered by the new company. “The company has to maintain the same services that the previous one offered, or offer equivalents in the same region”, says Queiroz. If you have problems in this regard, the beneficiary can seek a special portability to another health plan with the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health). Otherwise, it is subject to the general portability rules, which require a two-year contract with the operator of origin.

The role of ANS

Attorney Rafael Robba, who is also specialized in the right to health and works at Vilhena Silva Advogados, recalls that, in 2013, Golden Cross sold its client portfolio to Unimed-Rio, generating a series of legal disputes due to differences between the accredited networks of the two operators. “Many beneficiaries had their treatment interrupted because the hospital where they were being treated was no longer in the accredited network. This is very serious”, he says.

So that the situation does not repeat itself in the case of Amil, Robba says that an effective action by ANS in the transaction is essential. “The time for ANS to demand transparency from the new operator is now, for them to present an action plan, indicate whether there will be replacement of the accredited network and how ongoing treatments will be guaranteed. All this has to be communicated in advance, the consumer cannot be surprised”, says Robba.

For consumers who are not satisfied with the new plan and want to change operator, the lawyer foresees difficulties in finding an equivalent product, with an individual contract. “The market is completely closed to individual plans, there are few operators”, he says. Prevent Senior, one of the few operators that works with individual plans focused on seniors, would be a likely destination for dissatisfied beneficiaries. But the operator asked to suspend the sale of 27 of its health plans.