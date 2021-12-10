Amil’s portfolio of 370 thousand plans is sold to an investment fund and operator in São Paulo. what changes for users

RIO – Fiord Capital, an investment vehicle, joined the São Paulo operator APS (Personalized Health Care), which has just over 11 thousand users, to take over Amil’s portfolio of individual health plans, which totals 370 thousand beneficiaries in Paraná, Rio and São Paulo (where there is greater concentration, 260 thousand).

The operation in which Amil disposes of its individual plans was anticipated by the newspaper Valor Econômico. UnitedHealth, owner of Amil, will pay R$ 3 billion for another company to assume the contracts.

Capital: Who came close to buying Amil’s individual plans portfolio

According to sources, of the total amount, R$ 1.6 billion refers to the portfolio, which is in deficit. The remainder includes four Amil hospitals to guarantee care and the payment of a provision (type of deposit) to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

At first, nothing changes for consumers, as the contracts will have to be kept by the new operator. (Ask your questions in the Q&A at the end of this text)

Health Plans, the guide:Health Plans: Everything You Need to Know to Choose, Understand Adjustments and Pandemic Coverage

Amil filed the portfolio transfer information with ANS last week. The request is still under analysis, but, according to industry sources, in practice there is little room for the regulator to interfere, as it is more of a protocol process.

Focus on the collective

However, the agency intends to make recommendations to the companies involved to ensure a smooth transition for the consumer and will maintain continuous monitoring of assistance. A meeting should be scheduled as early as next week.

Congress decides: Applications must provide safe drinking water and accident insurance to delivery people, but only during the pandemic

— The negotiation of this portfolio by Amil makes clear the desire of large operators to focus on the collective market, in which there is less regulation by ANS, and get rid of individual plans — says lawyer Maria Stella Gregori, former director of ANS.

Individual plans have a limited adjustment by ANS. In collectives, they are negotiated between the parties.

Digital security: Do you know how to protect your personal data? Check out the guidelines to reduce risks

Composed primarily of seniors, Amil’s individual plan portfolio is in deficit.

The accident rate — the percentage that represents the cost of providing assistance over the total collected — is 120%, when the market average is between 80% and 85%. Sources close to them claim, however, that changes in management would pave the way for 80% of the portfolio to become profitable.

Tourism rules:Tickets, tour packages, tours: in the pandemic it is more difficult to receive a refund, but rescheduling is free

According to people familiar with the negotiation, these contracts are no longer part of Amil’s core strategy, but the new management must work with a horizon of five to seven years to make the portfolio profitable and avoid compromising the business.

Fiord was founded in November by professionals with experience in the financial restructuring market, coming from the giant Starboard Partners.

Pitfalls at the gas station:Inspection catches infractions in more than 60% of gas stations. See how to escape fraud like the ‘low bomb’

Behind the scenes, it is said that the negotiation with Amil would have been the reason for opening the Fiord. Neither the fund nor Amil wanted to comment on the negotiation.

Attorney Rafael Robba, a health specialist, fears that problems seen in 2013 in the sale of individual plans from Golden Cross to Unimed-Rio will be repeated:

— There was a huge judicialization, mainly due to changes in the accredited network. It is essential that ANS be very diligent.

Understand the rules in portfolio management exchange

With the sale of the portfolio, can the monthly fee change?

No. According to ANS, in a portfolio transfer operation, it is mandatory for the acquiring operator to guarantee the maintenance of the contractual conditions of the beneficiaries, including the monthly fee and the adjustment rules provided for in the contract, with no charge for grace period for those already fulfilled by the beneficiaries.

What about the accredited network, can it be modified?

In a negotiation like this, the maintenance of the accredited network is also foreseen. Any change must be submitted to the ANS for evaluation, but, in practice, experts say that it is common for there to be changes in the network.

According to specialists, this is usually the most sensitive point when switching operators. For analysts, the ANS should recommend that Amil customers undergoing treatment could maintain the service in the current accredited network.

Can there be a change in the adjustment criteria by age group?

No. The operator must keep everything established in the contract, including the dates and percentages of readjustments for change in age group previously agreed upon.

If I don’t want to stay with the new operator, is there any portability benefit?

There are no special conditions for changing the operator provided for cases of wallet transfer.

ANS emphasizes, however, that beneficiaries who are not satisfied with the transfer can opt for portability, following the conditions established by ANS rules, including being up to date with the monthly fee and having fulfilled the grace period at Amil.

Those who choose to accept the wallet transfer and link to the new operator may, in the future, opt for portability. In this case, all the time spent at Amil in transferring to another plan will be computed.

Does anything change for Amil customers who do not have an individual contract?

No way. The operator remains responsible for assistance for all contracts linked to products not included in the portfolio transfer operations, with no change in the contractual relationship due to any possible sale of part of the portfolio.

In case of problems or doubts, who to turn to?

Operators must communicate the change clearly and ostentatiously to consumers. In case of doubts or problems, plan users can obtain information or register a complaint at ANS through the ANS Dial (0800 701 9656) or through the website (www.gov.br/ans/pt-br).

It is also possible to file complaints with Procons or through the Ministry of Justice’s conflict mediation platform, Consumidor.gov.br.