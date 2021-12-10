Ana Beatriz Nogueira cancels play in theater that received Sergio Moro

(credit: Fabio Rocha/ TV Globo)


The actress Ana Beatriz Nogueira, the Elenice of the soap opera a place in the sun, was successful this year on stage with one day less. So much so that the show would resume at Teatro dos 4, in Rio de Janeiro, as of January. But she gave up on the venue after the theater hosted a talk show with Sergio Moro, a former judge and pre-candidate for the presidency of the country by the Podemos party.

On Instagram, Ana Beatriz wrote that “as an actress and producer of the play One day less, I’m canceling my debut in January at Teatro dos Quatro”. Next to the caption, a photo of the flyer promoting the event with Sergio Moro.

Colleagues such as Paulo Betti, Silvia Buarque and Deborah Evelyn posted comments in support of Ana Beatriz.

Teatro dos 4 manifested itself on the same social network. In an official statement, the institution claims to have been “the stage for several struggles and historical moments in our country” and emphasizes that there “the greatest artists stepped into memorable shows.” The text continues: “We are always guided by freedom of expression and thought, we never censor or limit any manifestation. For this very reason, we receive messages and criticism today with the same respect as always.”

Regarding the debate with the presence of Moro, the theater said that it was “an independent achievement by a publisher that hired the space to launch a book. For us, it is just a one-off and commercial relationship, as well as so many others.”

