This Thursday morning (December 9,), Ana Maria Braga caused an uproar at Mais Você with reporter Fabrício Battaglini. While he was reporting live on March 25, the presenter annoyed him and he threatened to drop the story.

It all happened when he was showing some affordable gifts for Christmas in one of the most famous streets in São Paulo. The journalist then showed a string to hang on his cell phone, in order to prevent falls and theft, and a satin cap.

However, “Namaria” criticized the choices and said that no string would prevent theft and that any woman would wake up looking ugly when she slept in her cap. Annoyed, Battaglini threatened to leave the story in the middle of the program, causing such a climate. To try to ease it, she asked him to try on the headgear. He refused and had a stranger use it. Everyone laughed, including the two friends.

After the story, she declared herself to her reporter. “Fabrício, let me tell you something, I want to enjoy this Christmas atmosphere, we’ve been here for the last two weeks, practically the end of the year. And I wanted to make a statement here from the bottom of my heart. I love working with you. In the last 12 years that you’ve been with me, it was just joy, actually,” began the presenter.

