Ana Paula Padrão enchants with rare photos with her husband and stepdaughter

the presenter Ana Paula Standard (55) delighted to show photos of his family.

This Wednesday, 08, the journalist shared clicks with her husband, Gustavo Diament, and his daughter, his stepdaughter, and took the opportunity to declare himself.

“On my birthday Gustavo told me: “thank you for being here, our family is better with you!”. Yes, he already had Nina when I arrived. And then we incorporated Mané. And everything is under the umbrella from the family, this group that we, more than ever, choose. I never knew there was a National Family Day“, she told about the date and formation of her family.

“The date, December 8, was created by decree back in 1963 and I bet those who wrote it with the intention of honoring ‘the fundamental link of societies’ did not imagine that it would be so diverse in such a near future. I think it’s a privilege to live in a historical moment when we can decide what kind of family we will have“he commented.

The presenter shared more her opinion: “Current Brazilian legislation – in fact more modern than part of the population – admits gay marriage, the stable union contract and does not require women to marry to have access to basic rights, as it was in the past”.

Ana Paula Padrão commented on how her family is: “In my family it’s me, my husband, his daughter and our dog. And my brothers and his and many friends who, because of so much love involved, are family too. Hopefully your family was your choice and that you’re surrounded today of a lot of love and no prejudice”.

