Analysis: champion, Atlético-MG experiences reserves, and defeat helps bring definitions to 2022 | athletic-mg

The truth is that it was no longer worth anything in terms of a table. Atlético-MG was champion in advance, and owner of the second best campaign in the history of the 38-round points run. He managed to keep the best defense, scored goals, and placed the reserves for an entrance exam. Even though the exam is not final, some cutoffs exist.

Coach Cuca saw a totally alternative formation – with the exception of the titleholder Nathan Silva, outside the Copa do Brasil – fight a lot, in front of a Grêmio that got hotter and colder as the games Fortaleza 2×1 Bahia, and Juventude 1×0 Corinthians were taking shape.

The defense started very bad, totally out of step. Full-back Dodô suffered with Douglas Costa, but scored a beautiful goal. It is an ideal reserve of Guilherme Arana.

Micael, who formed the back four with Nathan, hadn’t played for Atlético yet. A fiery debut, which can help to forge a good and promising successful defender at the base. There will be the Minas Gerais Championship for that. In midfield, Tchê Tchê played a regular game and has services provided, in addition to versatility, which may justify an investment.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG players celebrate Vargas’ goal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético-MG players celebrate Vargas’ goal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

This investment can weigh on the maintenance of Hyoran, for example. Even though the midfielder – who entered the second half – scored a nice free kick, it cost BRL 7.5 million, and can go out on a loan, for example, considering that Atlético will strengthen.

Dylan Borrero acted badly, he didn’t take the chance. Unlike Caleb, who proved he deserves more chances for 2022. He has a vision for the game, daring, even though he needs to improve the game without the ball.

In attack, Savarino is far from that decisive, explosive player, responsible for the goals of the victories at the Brazilian Nationals against vice-leader Flamengo, and third-placed Palmeiras. Playing too short, he will hardly stand out in the finals of the Copa do Brasil. It is an asset that needs to be recovered, as football has already shown it to have.

Eduardo Vargas is a case apart. He plays in three roles in attack, he is not the protagonist, but he has a lot of talent. Ice cold, helps a lot in high pressure situations and has experience. Will contribute to 2022.

Eduardo Sasha too, very tactically, fighter, although with technical qualities far removed from Hulk and Diego Costa. Finally, Ecuadorian Alan Franco stayed on the bench, played very little, and it would be a right decision by the board to agree to negotiate it. Charlotte FC from MLS knocks on the door. New air for a foreigner who was unable to fight for position, mainly because he is not Brazilian.

2 of 3 Calebe and Dodô celebrate Atlético-MG’s goal against Grêmio — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Calebe and Dodô celebrate Atlético-MG’s goal against Grêmio — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

It is interesting to note that the 38th round for the Atlético champion was just as (or even more) interesting in games the club had nothing to do with. Vitor Mendes and Guilherme Castilho freed Juventude from relegation. Full title holders in the campaign. They will come back and fill new vacancies in Cuca’s lean cast.

Ademir, on the other hand, is a great reinforcement to do what Savarino did not manage in the final stretch., and “counteract” with the strength of Keno on the left. It is marked in the history of América-MG, with 13 goals in the Brazilian Nationals and a vacancy in Libertadores. Bags ready to reinforce the Rooster from January.