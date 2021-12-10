Analysts say the $47,500 Bitcoin behavior mirrors the 2017 pre-crash market

Cryptocurrency markets plummeted again after the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to $47,500 on Dec. 9, but most analysts agree the price is destined to remain in the $40,000 to $55,000 range until then. end of the holiday season.

BTC/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the morning defense of the $50,000 support level was overwhelmed by sellers and according to independent market analyst Ben Lilly, bids at underlying support levels do not inspire much confidence from bulls.

Low supply pressure, return to neutral funding. This is starting to look reminiscent of the price move we saw earlier this year, when the price bled to less than $30,000. – Ben Lilly (@MrBenLilly) December 9, 2021

Here’s a look at what analysts and traders are saying about recent price action and whether the current BTC downside is a sign that a bear market is forming.

Bulls aim to maintain $47,000 support

An insight into the weekly price action was provided by analyst and alias Twitter user Rekt Capital, who posted the following chart, which depicts the support and resistance levels that are currently relevant to the BTC’s price action.

BTC/USDT weekly chart. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital said,

“BTC is threatening to lose this red support, but no breach confirmed. Below the red is the orange area, a strong support that ended two -25% corrections in February and September. Generally, the red needs to stay in place to keep it from dropping to orange. Still holding here until further notice.”

Full-time trader and Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe is also eyeing the price action around these important support levels and published the following chart outlining the do-or-finish support level at the low $40,000.

BTC/USD Daily Chart. Source: Twitter

Poppe said,

“Chop, Chop, Chop for Bitcoin. One crucial area to keep is that region we’ve already achieved at $42,000. The closing was over US$46,000 to US$47,000 and I would prefer not to lose it.”

Streamer formation suggests an eventual jump

Further analysis of the weekly price action for BTC was provided by analyst and alias Twitter user TechDev, who posted the following tweet outlining the formation of streamers, which proved to be followed by bullish breakouts in the past, on the Bitcoin chart.

Still watching this weekly streamer action #BTC. The most optimistic moves usually come from the invalidation points test. Nobody said it was easy. pic.twitter.com/AtYfYr8Ojb – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 9, 2021

As expressed by TechDev at the end of their tweet, no one ever said that making money and holding onto the long-term prospects for BTC was easy, and the biggest rewards are reserved for those who manage to persevere in times of struggle like the one who did. market is currently facing.

Bitcoin price action resembles the 2017 market

A final insight was provided by crypto trader and pseudonym Twitter user Nunya Bizniz, who posted the following chart comparing BTC price action during the 2017 market bullish cycle with the current chart and suggested a possible breakout approaching the Bitcoin in the near future.

2017 BTC/USD Price Action x Current BTC/USD Price Action. Source: Twitter

Nunya Bizniz said,

“The price action on a previous ATH that was more similar to this one was in 2017. Maybe?”

While what will happen to the price of Bitcoin in the near future is yet to be seen, it appears that the handful of $100,000 predictions by the end of 2021 will fall short and possibly not until 2022, if at all.

The overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is now $2.25 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance rate is 40.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

SEE MORE: