Anatel creates code to identify calls from telemarketing services | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) created a code to identify calls from telemarketing services. The code used will be 0303, which will appear at the beginning of any call aimed at offering products or services.

The identifier was approved by Anatel this Friday (12/10), through Act No. 10.413, published today in the “Official Gazette of the Union”. The purpose of standardization, says the agency, is to facilitate the identification of active telemarketing calls.

The deadline for implementing the rule is 90 days for mobile telephony providers and 180 days for fixed telephony operators.

Anatel explains that active telemarketing is the practice of offering products or services through phone calls or messages, previously recorded or not.

The 0303 code will be used exclusively and mandatory for active telemarketing activities, and fixed and mobile telephony operators must allow the identification of this number clearly, on the user’s device display.

In addition, according to Anatel, operators must perform preventive blocking of calls originated from active telemarketing at the request of the consumer.