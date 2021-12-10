Andreas Pereira talks about Flamengo’s “difficult year”

Midfielder Andreas Pereira fell in favor of the crowd quickly, acting intelligently with Flamengo’s shirt, but ended up being chased by the red-black fan after the failure at Libertadores.

During the Silver Ball event, on the Disney ESPN sports channel, Andreas Pereira gave an interview to the network and spoke about the “complicated year” that Flamengo had, since it did not conquer any expression title.

“I think it was a complicated year. We came close, we reached a final (Conmebol Libertadores), we can’t forget, we were runners-up in the championship”, he stressed. “We are not satisfied, we want to win everything we can and we are going to work towards that. For next year, we are going to work out the details”, he stated.

In addition to commenting on Mais Querido’s poor year in 2021, Andreas Pereira also spoke about the nomination for the most beautiful goal in Brasileirão, when he ended Flamengo’s lack of free-kicks against Juventude.

“I think I liked some games, but the free-kick against Juventude, after so long, I managed to bring joy to the Nation. He (Zico) texted me, I was very happy for this moment. I hope to make the Nation happier”, he concluded.

