Anitta presents a Multishow Award trophy to Gloria Groove, who declines and explains; case has an exciting outcome

The Multishow Award, one of the biggest awards in national music, went on air this Wednesday (8), but it’s still making waves… Anitta used social media this Thursday (9) to ask fans for permission and deliver one of the trophies she received for Gloria Groove. The drag queen, however, refused her friend’s kindness and raised her justification for the case. The story still had an exciting ending for all of us!!

Anitta was running in 5 categories and won 2 awards – “Music of the Year” and “TVZ Clip of the Year” for “Girl From Rio”. She stressed that Gloria Groove also deserved recognition for the work she has done. “As I have 2 awards, I would like to ask my fans (who are responsible for all my awards in life) if you would allow me to send one to Gloria Groove… Brazilian pop is stopping and it deserves a lot of recognition”, wrote our girl from Rio.

Gloria Groove thanked the artist for her generosity. “Wow, Anitta, I know you say that because you believe in my art and recognize my trajectory. Thanks. The real value of things is not what the system imposes, but the confidence that their art is so plural that it can captivate the public and break any market imposition.“, answered.

But the owner of “Golden Butt” emphasized that an award is more significant when it is an achievement of its own.”As beautiful as your gesture is, I really dream of the day I’ll hold my own prize in my hands, being the fruit of my own dedication. Thanks to everyone for the messages of encouragement, affection and recognition of my work. The auction continues…”, thanked Groove.

Anitta understood the decision and highlighted that drag dominated the music charts this year. “You and Brazilian rap are with everything, sister. The prize of my heart this year goes to you and Matuê. My top 5 most listened to this year in my Spotify retrospective”, he stated.

But, everything goes well when it ends well! The outcome of this story may still yield a collaboration between the two stars… It turns out that one of the fans responded Anitta saying that she could deliver one of the awards if there was a feat. “I accept the agreement”, replied the singer. Gloria Groove also joined in and sealed the proposal: “Let’s go!”. I don’t even have clothes for that, Brazil!

Domination in 2021

Gloria Groove has delivered EVERYTHING and, in recent months, has released three big hits. The first was “Bonekinha”, from June, which marked the return of drag to pop, after the EP “Affair” – work more focused on the R&B genre. Watch the clip:

“A Queda”, in October, gave the singer the title of “solo song by a drag most listened to in 24 hours”, on Spotify. The track also placed the artist on the “Billboard Global 200 Excl US”, a global chart that nominates the 200 biggest hits in the world, counting the digital streams of the music. Listen:

Finally, there was also “Auction”, released at the end of November, following the same line of great hits that GG has delivered. Check out:

The cat’s Spotify retrospective was also a millionaire! On the networks, Gloria shared this year’s numbers with the public. There were more than 164 million streams, 10.8 million monthly listeners in 172 countries. Tell her it’s her! “Shocked at how much I’ve been a part of your life”, he said.

And not only in music Gloria Groove was present this year. Drag teamed up with Pabllo Vittar and they were on the cover of Vogue Brasil in October, breaking the paradigms of one of the most traditional magazines in the fashion world.

The year was all hers and, for sure, Gloria Groove also dominated our hearts! All recognition to this artist who makes history wherever she goes…