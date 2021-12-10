Anne Lottermann leaves TV Globo to join Fausto Silva’s team in Band

Anne Lottermann (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After denying last Tuesday (7/12) that she would leave TV Globo, Anne Lottermann confirmed this Thursday (9) that she is leaving the Rio station to work at the Band. Current presenter of the Jornal Nacional weather report, she was part of Fausto Silva’s team in 2022.

According to columnist Cristina Padiglione, from F5, Lottermann sent a message to his colleagues at Globo this Thursday afternoon to announce his departure. In the text, she says that the network’s most valuable asset is its people:

“PEOPLE!! This is what TV Globo is best at. The best camera, the best light, the best technologies, none of this makes sense without people. And you are special, professional, prepared, intelligent, interesting and many have become great friends, what a privilege mine!”.



“COURAGE !! That’s what life has always demanded of me. And this is another one of those moments. I continue with my heart at peace and full of thanks. Thank you so much for helping me on this journey here. You all made and make a difference in mine life.”

Anne has not yet made a public statement.

next steps



Upon Anne’s departure, TV Globo would have the mission to define the substitute, or substitute, for the weather forecast

The two strongest names for the job are



Jacqueline Brazil



and



Eliana Marques



, replacements for the board since the time it was commanded by Maju Coutinho. Both make national entries daily. The first, by the



hour one



. The second to the holder of the



Newspaper today.



Marcelo Pereira



, a reporter for the So Paulo team, has been training for months to present the weather forecast and even replaced Jacqueline Brazil on weekend and holiday shifts.