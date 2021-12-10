Anne Lottermann officially leaves Globo: ‘I follow with a peaceful heart’ | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Anne Lottermann backstage at Jornal Nacional

Anne Lottermann made her departure from Globo official this Thursday (9) in a brief but very affectionate e-mail, which she sent to all editorial staff. She left the station to accompany Fausto Silva on the Band. There, she will present the merchandising actions and will have greater revenue possibilities.

As the column reported here earlier this week, Anne is a very dear and respected professional at Globo, so much so that Ali Kamel and William Bonner tried to reverse their decision, but the financial factor was stronger, as well as the chance to migrate to entertainment .

Read the e-mail that the journalist from Rio Grande do Sul sent to her colleagues after making her departure from Globo official:

“People!! This is what TV Globo is best at. The best camera, the best light, the best technologies, none of this makes sense without people. And you are special, professional, prepared, intelligent, interesting and many of you have become great friends, what a privilege of mine!

Courage!! That’s what life has always demanded of me. And this is another one of those moments. I follow with a peaceful heart and full of thanks.

Thank you so much for helping me on this journey here. You all made and make a difference in my life.”

The program Faustão na Band premieres on January 17, and will be shown from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm, from Monday to Friday.