Anne Lottermann says goodbye to Globo: “thank you” – Prisma

Journalist Anne Lottermann said goodbye to her TV Globo colleagues through an internal message.

To the professionals and to the broadcaster itself, she was full of praise.

He stated that “people, this is what TV Globo is best at” and that he goes on to a new challenge “with a peaceful heart and full of thanks”.

As anticipated in this space on the last 7th, Anne Lottermann is now on her way to Bandeirantes and the program “Faustão na Band”, which opens on January 17th.

She will be co-host of the attraction, alongside Fausto Silva.

From Santa Rosa, Anne curiously started her career at BandNews, before moving to GloboNews and then Globo at the beginning of the last decade.

Since 2019, she has been assigned to do the meteorology on TV news programs in São Paulo and on JN.

His elegance and secure way of presenting himself soon caught the viewer’s attention

See the farewell communiqué sent by the journalist to her colleagues at TV Globo:

“PEOPLE!! This is what TV Globo is best at. The best camera, the best light, the best technology, none of this makes sense without people.

And you are special, professional, prepared, intelligent, interesting and many became great friends, what a privilege for me!

COURAGE !! That’s what life has always demanded of me. And this is another one of those moments. I follow with a peaceful heart and full of thanks.

Thank you so much for helping me on this journey here. You all made and make a difference in my life”.