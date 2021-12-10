Announcement leaves fans disappointed by delay of GTA 6

Expectations for game six are high, but Rockstar didn’t give fans what they wanted

THE Rockstar Games won many fans with the franchise Grand Theft Auto, but the series has not gained a new game for a few years. The last title released was the fifth game in the series, which debuted in 2013. Since then, the public has been eagerly awaiting GTA 6, but the company has not indicated that it will invest in the project just yet, focusing on GTA Online instead. This has led some fans to be disappointed after raising expectations for the sixth game’s announcement, but only receiving an announcement of more content for the online game (via comicbook).

The commotion around the ad led GTA 6 to the most talked about topics on Twitter, mainly because of the public’s anger. after the rockstar unveiling a new update that will include Dr. Dre and Franklin from GTA 5, prompting the public to complain that the company has been doing anything with the franchise but launching a new title. That’s because, in addition to adding things to the online game, the developer released the GTA Trilogy, with remasters of the franchise, and will release a remaster of the fifth game.

Meanwhile, the sixth title in the series is expected to arrive just a few years from now, potentially completing a decade without entirely new games in the franchise. As a result, many fans expressed outrage at the company’s stance, complaining or making fun of the situation.

In Brazil, a fan highlighted that the doubt about the game being produced:

Look, GTA 6 should turn out to be the biggest and best video game in the history of Western civilization because it’s not normal for so long to give a clue about the production of this business (if it’s being produced?) https:// t.co/EFbiOx6tdY — ルーカス (@swamperas) December 9, 2021

Another highlighted the dissatisfaction with the company’s insistence on the online game, instead of releasing a new title:

I’m pissed that GTA 6 never comes out and sucks Online as much as possible, but I’ll end up playing this DLC anyway 🤡 https://t.co/hka4J86JNr — Bhruno (@BhrunoRL) December 8, 2021

Some Twitter users also made ironic comments, suggesting that the sixth game will take many years to arrive:

Gta 6 is coming 2035 … new dlc gta online with Franklin and breaking there Dr.Dre pic.twitter.com/0RXfDZMT4F — 🦦 (@omaureca) December 8, 2021

Many other comments also posted similar memes and complaints, showing that dissatisfaction is something shared by many. The disappointment was even shared by the public in other places, who also followed the path of complaints and humor to express their dissatisfaction.

Until now, GTA 6 remains a mystery. Some believe that news can come today (9), through the the Game Awards, but there is nothing officially confirmed so far. Meanwhile, fans will need to be content with the updates coming to the online game if they want new content from the franchise.

