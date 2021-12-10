Another G200? Motorola launches Moto Edge S30 in China with Snapdragon 888 Plus and 144 Hz screen

THE Motorola launched, on Thursday (9), the model in the Chinese market Moto Edge S30. The new smartphone has very similar specifications to the Moto G200, what is it launched in Brazil less than a month ago. According to the manufacturer, the new Moto Edge S30 comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel, Full HD+ resolution (1080×2460), 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 technology. The cell phone battery has 5,000 mAh.





economy and market

09 Dec



economy and market

08 Dec

As for the hardware, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, versions with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of RAM memory and 128GB or 256GB internal storage options. The optical set of the device, on the other hand, has a 108 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle lens and a depth sensor with an additional 2MP. For selfies, the user has a 16 MP camera with a hole in the display.





The Moto Edge S30 is also IP52 certified, and therefore water and dust resistant. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side of the model. It’s worth noting that, basically, the differences with our G200 are the versions with 6GB and 12GB of RAM and the secondary lens that went from 8MP to 13MP on the Moto Edge S30. Other features and design appear to be the same.

technical specifications

6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 144 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM memory

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 108 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP52 and dual-band Wi-Fi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Glacial Blue and Phantom Black colors

Android 11 running under My UX

Price and availability

According to the brand, the model is already being sold at the manufacturer’s official store aimed at the Chinese market and at retail chains in the country. Check the prices of the Motorola Moto Edge S30 versions below: 6GB + 128GB – RMB 1,799.00 (BRL 1,570.00 in direct conversion and tax-free );

– RMB 1,799.00 (BRL 1,570.00 ); 8GB + 128GB – RMB 1,999.00 ( R$ 1,750.00);

– RMB 1,999.00 ( 1,750.00); 8GB + 256GB – RMB 2,199.00 (BRL 1,920.00);

– RMB 2,199.00 (BRL 1,920.00); 12GB + 256GB – RMB 2,399.00 (BRL 2,100.00); There is no information on whether Motorola will launch the Moto Edge S30 in other markets such as Brazil, mainly, considering that the company has already debuted the Moto G200 here and, probably, this is the version intended for our market. What did you think about the Moto Edge S30? I would like the G200 gain more RAM options? Tell us in the comments below!

see also